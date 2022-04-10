DAVE NAGLE: The birth of a new Confederacy

We just witnessed Senate committee hearings on the proposed new nominee for the United States Supreme Court. Given the winds of change that are blowing in those judges’ chambers, we missed an opportunity for both public education and debate.

As you remember, the Bill of Rights initially consisted of 10 limitations on the power of the federal government. For example, the First Amendment held that Congress could not make a law prohibiting free speech, separation of church and state; the Second Amendment gave citizens the right to keep and bear arms; the Fourth Amendment prohibited unwarranted search and seizures of citizen’s property; and the Fifth Amendment granted the privilege of remaining silent in the face of government interrogation of a citizen.

These amendments, or “rights,” were not discussed by the Senate committee in any detail. Instead, we learned if you are a Democrat, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson should have been on the bench since leaving law school or, say the Republicans, she never should have been allowed in college in the first place. As the hearings played out, points were made for both political parties’ base supporters. For the rest of us it was political theater.

But what constitutes a constitutional right should have been the focus of the Senate inquiry. It is within the legal definition of that term that historical decisions are about to be made. Specifically, does “right” include a right of privacy and, if so, what privacy is constitutionally protected? Because of recent laws passed in Mississippi, Texas, Florida and now Oklahoma, this question will soon be decided by the Supreme Court. Now privacy is normally defined as “the right against undue government intrusion into fundamental personal issues.” The nation’s highest court will be asked to determine if obtaining an abortion is a right of personal privacy protected by the Constitution or if governments can prohibit it. Should the court reverse itself and decide women do not have a constitutional right to choose, then the states are free to regulate or prohibit the practice as their lawmakers resolve.

But the Texas abortion law and the Florida gender law go further than a case of legal definition. Those two states’ enactments remove the state governments’ responsibility for enforcing those measures. Instead that responsibility is placed upon citizens who will have the right to sue in civil courts women in the Lone Star State and teachers in Gatorland who they perceive as violating the laws. The two states did it this way so they cannot be sued for denying a constitutional right and no responsible party can be determined. If the government isn’t doing it, the state cannot be held responsible.

Several thoughts come to mind. Obviously, the first is that citizens can band together and sue women that they suspect of having an abortion. More can organize in Florida and go after teachers who are accused of crossing the line in discussing gender with students. We will have the modern effect of vigilantes operating without rules or oversight. Consider also the impact this could have on same sex marriage and the use of contraceptives.

Secondly, we need to consider the implications upon future Supreme Court rulings. As the decisions on voting rights have already demonstrated, this group of justices place great weight on the 10th Amendment, which provides that “the powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the States respectfully, or to the people.” If you can strike down the previously identified constitutional provision that permitted federal government action, then red states, at least within their boundaries, will rule. If we are lucky, we will have two different sets of states, one that enforces the Bill of Rights as we now know it and another that can ignore it. We can call the red states a neat name, like the Confederacy.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0