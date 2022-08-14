DAVE NAGLE: Solutions to racial sentencing disparities

Third in a three-part series.

In two previous Courier articles I have explored a recurring problem within Black Hawk County: the disparity of sentencing which results in a disproportionate number of Black residents in state prisons. I spoke with veteran local defense attorney James Metcalf; Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams; and District Court Judge David Staudt. We examined the statistical confirmation of this condition.

What surprised me was that all three agreed reform was both needed and, to some extent, had been undertaken. Programs to reduce initial and post-conviction jail and prison time were being used. Programs like Fast Tract; Swift, Fair and Certain; plus Drug Court showed both potential and promise. But all agreed that further efforts need be accomplished. The question is what?

Alfredo Parrish of Des Moines is regarded as one of the pre-eminent private criminal defense attorneys in Iowa if not the Midwest. Aaron Hawbaker heads the Public Defender’s office in Black Hawk County and is frequently asked to serve on statewide boards for policy recommendations. Although in an adversarial relationship to prosecuting attorneys, they applaud the progress made but think more can be done.

You cannot see it, but there is a staircase to prison. The first step, when an individual is arrested and charged with a crime, commences the climb. If the crime is serious and violent, the individual may find themselves already on the third or fourth landing (and may belong even higher). But many, particularly the young, start on the lowest level and gradually, with further criminal activity, go higher and higher until prison results.

The focus of both Hawbaker and Parrish is on the initial encounter with the law and steps taken to halt a defendant’s progression to the top. It is an opportunity missed if, during the time between the initial court appearance and the final determination of guilt, attempts for reformation and rehabilitation are not taken. As Judge Staudt observed, if a person is out on bail while pending trial, they are much less likely to end with a prison sentence.

This introduces the manifest problem with the bail bond system. To be released from jail, a bond needs to be posted establishing the person’s willingness to be present at all further court proceedings. Obviously, the more serious the charge, the higher the bond. For the wealthy this is not a problem, but for the low-income offender, welcome to the backside of the jailhouse door. Clearly, there should be two considerations beyond the paramount one, which is the likelihood to reoffend. Bond should be set with an ability of the individual (or their family) to afford it and conditions of reformation placed on their freedom.

Williams estimated for me that of all charges brought, roughly 75-80% will result in conviction. Unfortunately, unless the individual prisoner is self-motivated and commences their own reforms of character, the Department of Corrections rehabilitation process waits until after conviction.

Judges can impose additional requirements on pretrial release from incarceration, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, seeking a GED, enrolling in community college for vocational training, and using the resources of the Iowa Workforce Development for employment opportunities. Pretrial release personnel should be increased, liaison linked to the these and other community resources. Funding, even if from private sources or grants, should enable treatment and educational programs.

Per attorney Parrish, we are sitting in our communities with a terrible condition, Black-on-Black crime. Kids are shooting and killing each other. More steps should be taken, for example, charging and convicting on lesser included offenses — which defense lawyers feel both prosecutors and judges should utilize on a far greater basis — and tearing up the algorithms that measure likelihood to reoffend used by the Department of Corrections in presentence evaluations.

There is hope that we can solve this problem. We, collectively, need to commence action.