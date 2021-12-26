DAVE NAGLE: Ship of state in troubled waters

Sometimes, the smallest and most meaningless happening can lead to a wide war. But on other occasions, the storm clouds gather, almost predicting a coming conflict of historic proportion. It would be unwise not to observe the emerging crisis in the Ukraine with considerable concern. The presence of Russian troops on the boarder and the arrival of soldiers from Siberia in close proximity to the area of conflict indicates that while we might not witness a Russian invasion, it is not at all clear that is not what Moscow has in mind.

President Biden has, prudently, indicated that our response to the buildup of armed forces, even coupled with a military action by Russian, will not bring U.S. and allied soldiers into the conflict. Additional resources will be provided to the Ukrainians to aid in their defense, but American blood will not be shed in this foreign land. Rather, the U.S and the NATO alliance will impose sweeping, harsh, some might even say draconian, economic sanctions. If successful, these steps would effectively bar the land of the czars from participating in the world economy.

Two questions deserve answers: Why now, and what does Russia really want? On the first, there are a variety of explanations, and all may be valid. Historically, as we’ve written before, the former Soviet Union is almost paranoid of a foreign invasion from the west. The vast expanse of land between Russia and adversaries like France, with Napoleon, and Germany, with Hitler, still remind them of the importance of space between themselves and their foes. It could also be generated in part by the Russian leader’s dismay at the decline of the former Soviet Union, calling the fall from power “the sadist day of his life.” He wants Russia to return to the center stage of world affairs. A couple other considerations come to mind, which do not contradict the first two. Putin’s popularity at home may be on the decline. The recent exposure of his personal financial corruption coupled with those of his oligarchs have without question undermined his public support. In addition, no Russian leader can lead a strong economy because the communist doctrine simply does not permit it. Putin has in the past used a foreign threat to detract from the economic woes at home.

These observations find considerable support in the new Russian demands. These were voiced prior to the scheduled meeting with NATO representatives next week in Europe. They included demanding that NATO basically retreat to those countries who became members at the end of World War II. Military alliances, troop presence or joint military exercises would be prohibited in countries like Hungary and Poland. This would extend to those now independent states that were part of the old Soviet Union. It is almost as if the Iron Curtain would fall again on the east side of Germany. As for the Ukraine, the United States would agree not to invite them (and others) to join NATO and cease supplying them with weapons to defend themselves. All of these proposals, Washington has said, are nonstarters.

Now it may be that Putin, having demanded an international conference, can claim some measure of success to showcase in Moscow. Certainly, it would be in everyone’s interest to provide him some appearance of accomplishment without being blackmailed into a treaty that undercuts our military position and credibility with our foreign allies.

I was going to write the possible consequences if diplomacy fails. If the talks are not successful, then Putin invading the Ukraine and economic sanctions being imposed upon Moscow are all possible within the foreseeable future. It is what comes after that scenario that can cause sleepless nights. But maybe the best lesson to take from this situation is to realize that foreign affairs requires both foresight and hindsight. It is complicated and does not render itself to simple political slogans. We are fortunate to have people with the experience, depth, and the knowledge to steer our ship of state through troubled waters.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0