DAVE NAGLE: Russia: Land of the firebird

Some contend in attempting to understand Russian conduct we confront over Ukraine that the country has a national case of paranoia. I respectfully suggest it is not paranoia, but a collective feeling reflecting a persecution complex.

Russia is a country that has seen three foreign invasions, but it is not just military adventures that foster this outlook on life. For most of the population, life under the czars was miserable. You can see this in the writings of the authors of the 19th century, like Anton Chekhov’s short stories and the Ivan Turgenev novel “Fathers and Children.” Place on top of this heritage the brutality of Stalin’s reign and the modern experience of living with a chaotic and non-functioning economic system, and national pessimism naturally arises.

For example, when the Soviet Union collapsed our 41st President George H.W. Bush had Congress pass the Freedom Support Act. Because I had previously introduced similar legislation, I served as the whip in the House of Representatives. It provided food and technical assistance to not only Russia but also the newly independent states. This aid was needed because of the very unstable conditions in a superpower with nuclear weapons. Later, former Vice President Walter Mondale and former President Richard Nixon created a private voluntary organization called the Fund for Democracy and Development. It provided $400 million in aid to the former Soviet Union, one-half to create a small business revolving loan fund and one half in Food for Peace butter. Half the butter was stolen before it could be distributed, and half the money disappeared as well. The money was later found in a bank in Australia.

This corruption carried over into the new independent countries. Eduard Shevardnadze, second president of the Republic of Georgia, asked me, and I agreed, to serve as the first president of Shevardnadze Foundation of the USA. My counterpart was the former mayor of Tbilisi. Our goal was to find both private and public funding for Georgia as it made the transition to a market economy, and we had some success. I went to his apartment and had dinner with his family. Upon leaving, we stood in the parking lot and talked. Some days later the former mayor left his house, went to about where we stood and six gunmen carrying automatic rifles shot him dead. His honor was not only the former mayor, but he was also head of the Georgian mafia.

What does it say about a people that would steal food from their own starving people? Back then, in Russia, you had to have a passport proving you lived in Moscow to purchase goods at the grocery store. Even though most of the food products in the store an Iowa farmer would not feed to their hogs. In the restaurant in Tbilisi, the center table was covered with cold cuts, rolls, and butter. The various meats were spoiled, the bread hard and the butter rancid. Yet the guests were putting it all on their plates.

Russians’ experience as individuals, because of its history, has morphed into their foreign policy. Rules of international affairs have no standing. The Kremlin seeks only gain in negotiations. The best agreements are ones in which Moscow’s needs are met and their opponents’ forgotten. Honesty is not a commodity they carry with them; they will maintain the most extreme positions until the very end. Arms control talks like SALT I, SALT II and START only came about because they could not afford to continue the arms race.

Finally, to understand them, best look to what Suzanne Massie, the noted historian, related in her epic work “Land of the Firebird.” She wrote about the fable of a Russian weaver who could make the finest embroidery but would not leave her village to weave for others. When she turned down an evil sorcerer, he turned her into a bird of brilliant colors. She tried to fly away. He turned himself into a falcon and crushed her in his talons. The feathers fell to the ground. The glowing “rainbow feathers” can still be seen today, but only if you look for beauty. The modern leaders of Russia cannot find the feathers because they cannot see beauty. History denies them that gift.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

