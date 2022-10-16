DAVE NAGLE: Putin's secret hope: The United States

It will not work. It has not worked before, and it will not now be successful. We are looking at the Russian attempt to bomb Ukraine into submission. By the time this article is published, the Russian leader will have unleashed more than 200 missiles coupled with Iranian drones upon all the infrastructure, military targets, schools, hospitals, and so much upon the landscape of his adversary. Further, not only will the bombardment be ineffective in bringing the war to a close, but we should also probably realize that he doesn’t expect it to succeed. Ukraine is not the target; the United States is his objective.

That a military leader cannot bomb his way to a victory in war is no better illustrated than the Battle of Britain, the epic attempt by the German forces in World War II to destroy England’s war-making machine, the factories, airfields, and other military targets to pave the way for a cross-channel landing by Nazi troops. The disparity between England’s resources and that of their opponent was staggering. According to William L. Shirer, author of the classic work “The Rise and Fall the Third Reich,” during the conflict it was not uncommon for 1,000 bombers daily to drop cargo on their targets, in one day sending 1,500 airplanes. When, finally, the losses to the German air force were too great, the effort was cancelled. No German soldier ever set foot upon English soil. If this example isn’t enough, remember how many explosive devices the United States dropped on Hanoi.

However, if you are the Russian head of state that commenced this disaster, you still have hope because you are counting on the United States and NATO allies to decide that, given the economic consequences of the blockade on trade, the strain on manufacturing, and associated costs, we will grow tired. He believes we will mandate and structure a peace deal that forces Ukraine into accepting the unacceptable. There are signs already of fissures in the armor of the alliance — for example, the Washington Post’s recent headline that “Biden scrambles to avert cracks in pro-Ukraine coalition.” But when you read the article, you discover the two biggest cracks are India and North Korea, neither of which ever joined the coalition. One has frequent trade and military contracts with Russia and the other is in international isolation.

But what the Post headline reflects is steady growing opposition among the conservatives. Fortunately, established elected Republican leaders have yet to join the parade. But more are raising their voices, as was recently shown by the call of some to urge the U.S. to stop all Ukrainian aid until Florida is rebuilt. Former President Donald Trump has said the solution is simple, just elect him and he will call Putin and the war will end. Remember that one of the last tasks the former president wanted to achieve during his tenure was to completely withdraw the U.S. from NATO.

If you are the leader of Russia and you’re losing a war you started, it is easy to misread the resolve of your adversary. Yes, this war is harder than we may have thought. Gas prices are too high, food is getting too expensive, and cars cost too much. Federal expenses in support of the war effort are climbing rapidly. In reality, the war is testing American resolve, and the Russian leader is counting on our resolve to weaken and our impulse to self-indulgence will overcome our courage to stand with our allies. If this changes the very character of Europe so let it be, we have football games to watch and new cars to buy.

Many books were written at the close of the Second World War, but one of the most pressing topics was why England failed, even in the sight of growing German aggression, to arm sooner for the coming war. Then a college senior, John F. Kennedy, wrote the book “Why England Slept.” His conclusion is words for us now. He stated, “Foreign threats cannot be dealt with by ignoring them or wishing them away. … They must be confronted by clearheaded and informed calculation.” America will have to ultimately decide, are we Putin’s ally or adversary?