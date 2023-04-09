The concept of worker’s compensation did not originate in the United States, it arose in Germany in the second half of the 19th century under the leadership of Prussian Chancellor Otto von Bismark. It then spread across most of Europe as a consensus arose that if an employee was physically injured while working for their employer then he or she was entitled to monetary reimbursement. This theory did not reach our shores until the start of the 20th century and, it is fair to say, it was not well received.

The American workforce was found on the railroads, in tunnels mining silver, gold, coal, and in factories. None of these places were particularly safe, because safety was not the concern. The results were frequently serious injuries to the employee’s body. Denied a statutory remedy, those who worked for a living sought compensation in the courts. The workers sued and the employers defended, advancing three theories of why it was really the worker’s fault: First, he or she was careless (negligent) and caused the accident; a fellow employee caused the harm; and, lastly, the person knew it was dangerous when they took the job, and therefore assumed the risk.

These were good legal arguments, but unfortunately for the employers, these cases were tried in the mining towns, communities where railroads were important to the local economy, or places where factories were located. The fellow workers and their families were far more sympathetic to the injured than to the owner. Lawyers like Clarence Darrow, he of the Scopes Monkey Trial fame, and many others made it readily apparent, by obtaining large damage verdicts, that maybe an organized system of compensation would be better. Insurance carriers like The Hartford slowly convinced state legislatures to adopt worker’s compensation statutes. The law we have today was based on this foundation.

In recent years our Legislature has undertaken to reform the so-called work comp rules by making recovery for certain injuries worth less in value. For example, line workers in the meat processing industry often develop problems with their shoulders. The solution was not to stop the injuries, but to make the damage worth less. Lump sum settlements rather than periodic payments were allowed, but for all practical purposes, those have been eliminated. Damages will be paid in dribbles rather than forward passes. Still, the framework is there, and what has been changed can be restored in future.

But weakening work comp laws and making unemployment compensation harder to obtain has not, for some unknown reason, convinced workers to stay in the state or new workers to arrive. We face a problem of worker shortage, and we have a new solution to address this situation. We will put our children to work by changing child labor laws. Under a proposal the Legislature is considering, children 14 years of age and older could go to work in our factories, replace their mothers and fathers as waiters, hotel clerks or other similar positions. They will be allowed to work up to 30 hours a week, which with 40 hours in school, will require 70 hours a week to be both the student and the factory worker.

Here is an even bigger bonus: They will be designated as “trainees,” which means their wages can be less than what the adult working next to them is earning. Even more important to this development is that the employer will not have to cover them with worker’s compensation insurance or health insurance. If a child is injured it will be up to his parents to cover the medical expenses. If the youngster suffers a serious and life-altering injury, so be it. Life is hard, and it is important children learn that at a young age.

The governor and the Republican Legislature have promised to change the face of Iowa, and our children working in factories certainly will do that. For myself, I always wondered where they got the title for the movie that was made about the Scopes Monkey Trail. Turns out it was based on Proverbs 11:29, which states: “Those who trouble their household inherit the wind, and fools become slaves to the wise of heart.”

