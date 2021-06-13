Dave Nagle: Inflation rears its ugly head, again

George Will, the award-winning Washington Post columnist, recently wrote as he approached his 80th birthday that events now “seem not to occur but simply reoccur.” I thought that appropriate as I watch the predictable anxiety begin to develop over the threat of hyper-inflation as the national economy begins to gain speed in its recovery.
This reminds me of battles fought previously in the never-ending fight to avoid inflationary periods. Old school thought held the causes of inflation were two, both of which were to be avoided. The first, and most prominent after World War II, was call the “wage price spiral.” When labor unions were stronger, particularly in the major industries like auto, metal manufacturing, public employees and railroad workers, the constant refrain was that granting wage increases would cause businesses to be forced to raise prices and result in inflation.
Nowhere was this battle more vigorously fought than during the second year of the Kennedy administration. President Kennedy leaned heavily on the United Steel Workers Union to accept literally no increase in their annual salary so that the steel manufacturers would not make a like increase in their prices. Understand, steel was the essential component of many other products so that an increase in their cost meant a corresponding rise in many others. The saying was “as steel goes, so goes inflation.” Of course, after the contracts were signed, U.S. Steel raised its prices and soon was followed by the other 10 major manufacturers. Fortunately, heavy presidential pressure and public outcry forced steel to withdraw the price increase.
Now, people are returning to work, and guess what? They want a raise. Previously discarded like a used dish towel or tossed into the waste basket below the sink when plants decided to close or relocate, they watched their company pension vanish when used for mergers and acquisitions or were laid off after training foreign workers to do their jobs. They understandably want a raise.
But in addition to rising wages, the nation is experiencing the twins of business-caused inflation: increased cost of production and high demand. Now the present administration maintains that (a) inflation will rise only moderately, maybe 2% to 3% this year; and, secondly, if necessary, the Federal Reserve can increase interest rates. The lead spokespeople for this approach are Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome H. Powell.
A contrary view is set forth by Lawrence H. Summers, former secretary of the treasury for Bill Clinton. He argues that in addition to these three factors, the amount of money the Biden administration has pumped into and is proposing to add to the financial system is going to overheat the economy, setting off a wave of inflation.
What all this means for the average Iowan is that George Will may have been right, economic elements that we have met before are reoccurring. We hope that our leaders can guide us through these times and keep the recovery on track. The solution lies in the marble halls of Washington.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.