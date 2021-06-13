Dave Nagle: Inflation rears its ugly head, again

George Will, the award-winning Washington Post columnist, recently wrote as he approached his 80th birthday that events now “seem not to occur but simply reoccur.” I thought that appropriate as I watch the predictable anxiety begin to develop over the threat of hyper-inflation as the national economy begins to gain speed in its recovery.

This reminds me of battles fought previously in the never-ending fight to avoid inflationary periods. Old school thought held the causes of inflation were two, both of which were to be avoided. The first, and most prominent after World War II, was call the “wage price spiral.” When labor unions were stronger, particularly in the major industries like auto, metal manufacturing, public employees and railroad workers, the constant refrain was that granting wage increases would cause businesses to be forced to raise prices and result in inflation.