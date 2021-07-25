Dave Nagle: I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid we can't print that

I knew it was a serious call when my cell phone, with the William Tell Overture ringtone, went off after 9 at night. It was John, and we talk once a week or every 10 days or so and we had just spoken the day before. Besides, by that time John is normally just trying to stay awake for the 10 p.m. news. When I said hello, he promptly responded, “HAL died!”
Not our HAL, I thought. He had the softest voice, even when he could not grant our request or answer our questions, he did so in such a manner that you were sorry you even asked. He would simply say, “I am sorry Dave, I am afraid I can’t do that.”
That alone probably tells you how our HAL got his name, which was based on the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey,” in which astronauts are sent on a spacecraft to Jupiter to investigate a mysterious monolith. The ship is controlled by a computer named HAL 9000, and when the malfunctioning device realizes the crew intends to turn it off, it takes steps to preserve itself by attempting to kill the crew. As the captain, named Dave Bowman, attempts to re-enter the ship after a spacewalk to retrieve a crew member’s body, HAL refuses to let him in, saying “I am sorry Dave, I just can’t do that.”
In modern America losing a computer can be like losing an old friend. I actually enjoy the lady who calls me every Monday and Friday morning to tell me, ‘Your file has come across my desk and your auto warranty has expired.” She has a lovely voice and sounds so sincere.
What generated this concern is that our large financial institution just informed my friend John, myself, and hundreds of others that it will no longer offer overdraft protection lines of credit, which provides, on the rare occasion you overdraw your checking account the bank will, for a small fee, cover it. Now we are informed you must put your savings account with them, and they will draw the funds from there, still charging you a small service fee. This is neat for the bank because they will pay you 1.5% on the savings account, then bundle that money with all their other customers and charge anywhere from 4% to 18% to loan it out. Now we do not even have a HAL to call up and complain. You can still get overdraft protection the traditional way if you put $100,000 into your checking account. Most of us, fortunately, keep this laying around in a jar under the unpaid bills.
Nor are financial business entities the only ones that continue to grow, concentrate their financial power, and operate without concern as to what the customer wants. If you want to see consolidation of economic power just watch Tyson and Iowa’s farm economy. Within 20 years that company will be controlling every aspect of agriculture from owing the land to putting the finished product on the shelf. If you doubt this, talk to a modern independent dairy farmer, if there is one left.
The rapid impersonal delivery of goods and services to consumers coupled with the continued centralized wealth in the hands of a few corporations brings both a societal issue and an economic one to the forefront. We now enter and exit the marketplace not interacting with each other but machines and web sites. This further isolates us, endangering our sense of community.
Help may be on the way; the president just ordered a sweeping new initiative to study and review this economic consolidation. Many Republicans welcome this step particularly as it pertains to social media like Facebook, and other technologies like Microsoft and Amazon. The oversight is welcome by all because they all concur with what the president said, “The heart of American capitalism is a simple idea: open and fair competition.”
As for me, I will join John in his sense of loss, knowing he has it tougher because his wife is a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Now, I am going to send this off to The Courier and ask their computer (whom I have nicknamed AL) to print it.
Oh dear, AL just called me back. It said, “I am sorry, Dave, I am afraid I can’t do that.”
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.