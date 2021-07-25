Dave Nagle: I'm sorry, Dave, I'm afraid we can't print that

What generated this concern is that our large financial institution just informed my friend John, myself, and hundreds of others that it will no longer offer overdraft protection lines of credit, which provides, on the rare occasion you overdraw your checking account the bank will, for a small fee, cover it. Now we are informed you must put your savings account with them, and they will draw the funds from there, still charging you a small service fee. This is neat for the bank because they will pay you 1.5% on the savings account, then bundle that money with all their other customers and charge anywhere from 4% to 18% to loan it out. Now we do not even have a HAL to call up and complain. You can still get overdraft protection the traditional way if you put $100,000 into your checking account. Most of us, fortunately, keep this laying around in a jar under the unpaid bills.