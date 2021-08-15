Dave Nagle: From Dark Ages to today, science and politics at odds

But there is another fact, uncovered by Science Alert, that showed that people who are rejecting scientific thought are not ignorant and have the same level of interest and intelligence as those who accept it. “We find that people will take a flight from facts to protect all kinds of beliefs,” wrote Troy Campbell from the University of Oregon. “People treat facts as relevant more when the facts tend to support their opinions.”

Here in the U.S. the crisis has escalated because it has become political. Many in the Republican leadership have set up false arguments to encourage their followers to ignore scientific thought. They have made the case that this is a matter of science vs. freedom, a tattered flag to follow that underscores the need to ignore proven fact. They may even be ready to propose that everyone ignore stop signs since everyone should have the right to drive when, where, and how they want. It is all about “freedom,” you know.