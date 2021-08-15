Dave Nagle: From Dark Ages to today, science and politics at odds

One would have thought that a genius who did so much to prove that the Earth revolved around the sun would have won great acclaim. He did not, because if true, the implications of his astronomical observations were profound. We were not the center of the universe, as the Bible seemed to imply, but only a small part of it.
After Galileo Galilei published Dialogue Concerning the Two Chief World Systems in 1632, which seemingly defended the then-heretical concept of heliocentrism, he was threatened with torture, banned from teaching or publishing and placed under house arrest for the remainder of his life. The 16th century Italian Inquisition allowed Galileo to discuss heliocentrism only as a hypothetical proposition.
It was one of the most important scientific breakthroughs propelling Europe from the Dark Ages into the Renaissance, and it was totally, and with great hostility, rejected.
Now the world faces a monumental crisis. There is a deadly pandemic, and science has pointed out the solutions: masks, vaccinations, and social distancing. A good portion of the body politic has utterly rejected this answer. If you are an historian, you can say “here we go again.” Just as in Galileo’s time, people will, when inconvenienced or when the science conflicts with firmly held beliefs, either ignore or denounce what they are being told. A new Gallup poll found that the percentage of Republicans expressing a “great deal” or significant confidence in science has plummeted from 72% in 1975 to just 45% today.
But there is another fact, uncovered by Science Alert, that showed that people who are rejecting scientific thought are not ignorant and have the same level of interest and intelligence as those who accept it. “We find that people will take a flight from facts to protect all kinds of beliefs,” wrote Troy Campbell from the University of Oregon. “People treat facts as relevant more when the facts tend to support their opinions.”
Here in the U.S. the crisis has escalated because it has become political. Many in the Republican leadership have set up false arguments to encourage their followers to ignore scientific thought. They have made the case that this is a matter of science vs. freedom, a tattered flag to follow that underscores the need to ignore proven fact. They may even be ready to propose that everyone ignore stop signs since everyone should have the right to drive when, where, and how they want. It is all about “freedom,” you know.
There are three principles of political leadership. Perhaps it is because our governor graduated from Iowa State University that she did not learn them. Had she attended classes with the University of Northern Iowa political science department, she would have been informed that they are as follow: First, when elected, faithfully reflect the philosophy of those who supported you. Second, seek to expand your group to embrace others so that a consensus can be formed to take needed action. Finally, and most importantly, when your followers are wrong, tell them so. Responsible Republicans need to step up and do this since our governor will not.
Now there are two emerging trends that can give us some hope. The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has seen the pandemic spread quickly and widely across his state. The voters in the Sunshine State may be figuring things out on their own. His approval rating has dropped to 43% and his disapproval rating rose to 48%. Governors of other red states are starting to show a retreat from opposing mask mandates. Texas has a ban on mask mandates, but many local officials are ignoring it, defying Gov. Greg Abbott. Most encouraging of all is Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who almost apologized for past statements, scrapped a ban on mask mandates he signed in April and forcefully urged his citizens to get vaccinated. This only after people started crowding into hospitals that were down to eight intensive care beds to serve COVID patients in a state of more than 3 million people.
Galileo did not live to see it, but we have orbited the four moons of Jupiter that he discovered. Like the facts or not, ultimately science prevails.
Now about global warming.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.