GUEST COLUMN

DAVE NAGLE: Forget the pursuit of happiness

Soaring Egg Prices

The current high price of eggs is another item darkening the gloom and doom hellscape facing America, according to the dire forecasts of many commentators.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

As we all know, Thomas Jefferson wrote the famous lines in the Declaration of Independence, all citizens of our country should have the “unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

Better forget the part about being happy; it is not in the national agenda anymore.

In fact, columnist E. J. Dionne Jr. recently wrote that as a nation, “we suffer from a frenzied addiction to pain.” We are almost compelled to see, even in good times, any development as portending even worse conditions coming for our country.” A few examples will suffice to illustrate what I mean.

There are now 10.4 million job openings in the United States, the unemployment rolls are the lowest they have been in a half a century and contrary to expectations, the American economy grew a healthy 3.2% in the third quarter and inflation this month was down from the high of 9% to 6.5%. Inflation down, employee wages up, fuel prices lower and dropping. This is a dire forecast for the future.

We can say that because each the foregoing developments was the first paragraph of newspaper stories and TV talk show introductions followed by an immediate and lengthy discussion that this was a sure sign we were headed for a recession. The Wall Street Journal, to kick off the new year, announced it had surveyed leading bankers and investment house advisers and determined that this month, January, the recession had already started. It Is fair to expect that, whether justified or not, by August we could well be looking at the possibility of a depression.

But here is a surprise factor that is not generating this national condition of malaise. It is not the Republican Party’s fault.

In England, the British would refer to the GOP as the “loyal party of opposition.” The minority party does not win an election without persuading a majority of the voting public that the country is headed in the wrong direction. A prudent majority political party would then, as they do, argue the contrary and the issues are joined for the body politics’ ultimate judgment. When the Republicans attack border conditions, the high price of eggs, deficits, and debt they are doing what they should be doing: being in opposition to the existing order.

The causes of the nation’s inability to recognize or appreciate the achievements of the U.S.A. are at least three, and the first starts with modern media. Having been justifiably critical of the Trump administration collectively the Fourth Estate, to maintain its appearance of impartiality, decided to treat the Biden administration as critically, whether warranted or not. But the media in being critical forgot it should also be objective. The national mood of doubt is made worse when we add in the elements of controversy, contentiousness, and disputes that, rightly or wrongly, is what journalists and their publishers believe America wants to read and hear.

It is also our fault that we are unable to enjoy the passing moment because of a national belief in America’s exceptionalism. George Parker observed in the December issue of the Atlantic that “a national mood disorder afflicts America, causing wild swings between mania and despair.” His theory is that we have such great expectations of our country — “transfixed with a feeling of specialness” — that when we fail to obtain greatness we refuse to recognize achievement. With the nation so politically divided there is a further frown on the positive national perception of ourselves.

Jefferson did not state that you must be happy, only that you can pursue it, and nothing in today’s condition precludes the American citizen from doing so. Yes, it is not a perfect time, but economic directions are steady or moving in the right direction. We live in the most prosperous country in the world’s economy, with a good health care system, strong educational institutions, and have organized a gigantic effort to repeal a foreign country’s invasion of another. America is not in decline, contrary to the assertion of the skeptics. True, we have difficulties, but we will better face them if we commence to enjoy what we are achieving now.

To which I write, Happy Sunday.

020414ho-dave-nagle-mug-new

Dave Nagle

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

