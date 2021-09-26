DAVE NAGLE: For Iowans, a quantum of solace

Finally, every four years we are flooded with national presidential candidates, their staffs, and the accompanying press, both national and international. When the campaigns are over, they write with affection about “Iowa nice,” which simply reflects our inherent consideration of the needs of others.

But here is what I don’t understand. It is perfectly reasonable to believe that two fans in Kinnick Stadium, standing next to each and acknowledging the children above them, are opposites. One wants to wear a sidearm on their hip, the other would probably, if they tried, shoot themselves in the foot. One wants to raise the minimum wage and fund public schools, while the other believes their neighbor must be a communist.

We should have foreseen this development. Former President Jimmy Carter warned us of this when wrote in his book “Our Endangered Values,” “The irresolvable differences … on sensitive social issues have been exacerbated by the insistence of intensely committed hardliners on imposing their minority view on a more moderate majority.”

In Iowa, it is an open question which will become our dominant characteristic: our heritage or political division?