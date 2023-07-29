A post this morning by a local farmer said, “My neighbors should thank me. I harvested 120 acres of hay yesterday and tonight it rained.”

There is always a connection between rain and getting hay in the barn. If it rains and the crop gets too mature, then the leaves drop, and the crop isn’t as good of quality. If it doesn’t rain, then there is not any hay to cut. But it does seem that the day a farmer decides to harvest hay is the day it rains. With the rain comes the lightning. That is why lightning is like politics.

There is always a hurry when cutting hay to complete the task before the rain and lightning start. Lightning in a field can cause serious injury and even death to a farmer who is not wise enough to reluctantly give it up and wait the day or two longer till the cut hay dries. No one knows when lightning will strike or where.

In politics, when lightning strikes it has the effect of elevating a relatively unknow into the center of the political debate. A candidate for office one day, the following a potential and viable candidate to become the next member of Congress or even the next president of the United States.

It’s therefore most appropriate that the contest to see who the next president will be starts in the land where they grow corn and harvest hay. Which brings us to Wendell Willkie, who did not start out in politics but as country lawyer in Akron, Ohio. He transplanted himself to New York where he commenced work as an attorney for a utility company. Within three years, he became the company’s president. It was in this capacity that he became a national spokesman for the opposition to President Roosevelt’s plan to create the Tennessee Valley Authority, which would and did compete with private companies. Willkie toured the country warning against what he felt was government overreach and then, although foregoing a run in the Republican primaries, still sought his party’s nomination and won it. All in four months. He defeated two formable rivals, Robert Taft, the son of President William Howard Taft, and Thomas Dewey, who would go on to become governor of New York for multiple terms and the Republican candidate in 1944 and 1948 presidential elections.

The key here was this: Although James MacGregor Burns described him in appearance as “he looked like a man that had slept in his suit,” Willkie bridged the gap between the isolationist Taft and the non-interventionist Dewey.

In more modern times, we need look no further than former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colorado, who came out of nowhere to finish second to Walter Mondale in the 1984 Democratic caucus. Hart went to western Iowa, where everyone knew there were no Democrats, and found them. Traveling from town to town in a van purchased for him by Chickasaw County Chair Steve Lynch and nicknamed Van Force One, he did the same drill day after day. On caucus night, he became Mondale’s chief rival. Asked by journalist Jules Witcover after his achievement whether he was worried about funding, Hart gleefully replied, “Not anymore.”

All of this leads us to the question, is there a Willkie or a Hart running in the 2024 Republican caucus? The answer is, I do not know. But two potential candidates leap to mind: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Scott is hot now, which may not be a good tactic; but Burgum shows real potential. He is a conservative but is focusing his campaign on issues, like energy independence and U.S.-China relations. He wants to curb federal government’s expansion in people’s lives, and, unlike all the others, he doesn’t claim to be just like Trump only better. I particularly enjoy the fact that he refuses to join the DeSantis’ culture war.

I can predict only this: You don’t bail hay in January, but even without it, you might see some lighting.