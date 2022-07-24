DAVE NAGLE: Bridging the racial divide in sentencing

Second in a three-part series.

When he ascended to the position, Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams was aware of the problem. The problem was well documented: African Americans from Black Hawk County were being sent to the state prison system in great disproportion to the rest of Iowa. One writer in the Iowa Law Review stated succinctly, “In simple terms, Black Hawk County has effectively contributed one of five of all African Americans currently in Iowa jails.”

The challenge, Williams related, needed to be addressed on two fronts: the attitude within the office, and developing meaningful alternatives to long-term jail sentences. While the numbers are still not what he would like to see, improvement has been obtained. The Iowa Supreme Court gave our local prosecutors praise by noting two new programs to deal with the problem of long jail stays in overcrowded confinement. The first is called Fast Track and the second Swift, Certain and Fair. Both are designed to stop the staircase of arrests for minor criminal violations leading to longer and longer prison sentences, particularly among African Americans.

Williams notes that the situation has hardly been resolved. Where Iowa ranked second in the state for incarceration of African Americans, that number has dropped to at least third and possibly fourth. Both programs address the situation in which someone on probation commits a violation of their conditions of release, ensuring they are met with swift local action including confinement for limited but definitive terms. A federally funded program called Drug Court, which was dropped when the grant ran out, has been brought back.

District Court Judge David Staudt presides over the court every Tuesday afternoon. The court serves as an alternative to incarceration in state prisons. The judge says, “You don’t receive enrollment, you apply for it.” The offender has to wait in the county jail until space opens up in the residential treatment facility. Once there, work release may be permitted, but the individual must wait at least six months or until maximum benefit has been obtained. Then and only then is the offender allowed to start attendance at drug court. The program works closely with Pathways, a local substance abuse treatment center.

But neither the judge nor the county attorney will argue that longer prison sentences for African Americans are not still a concern. One problem happens almost immediately after a person is arrested and jailed: Who gets out? Answer: Those who have the financial resources to post bond. Judge Staudt put it this way: “If you are out of jail while awaiting sentencing, you stay out, but in jail, you stay in jail.” Of course, given the economic disparity in Black Hawk County in income between African Americans and whites, the question answers itself. If charged with a crime, the time between arrest and determination of guilt is critical. A person outside of jail can find employment, resume or start their education, and use the time to show that the incident was an aberration of conduct, not a normal occurrence. If you sit in jail, this opportunity is lost.

No one reading this article should have any illusions. Our society, unfortunately, has individuals who are incorrigible. They pose a serious threat to society’s well-being and the health and safety of all of us. We need our law enforcement officers, prison guards and those who discover their crimes to send them to long prison terms. But we cannot, in our zeal to protect ourselves, overlook that we are losing too many young lives to wreck and ruin when alternatives are available.

Having written that, we cannot ignore the fact that some judges, by orientation, cannot distinguish between those who can be saved and those who need to be jailed. Ask many public defenders, criminal defense lawyers and even prosecutors, and they will tell you the last person they want to see on the judicial bench are some former members of the county attorney’s office. Judges are part of the solution, but some are part of the problem.

Next time, we turn to solutions. But we seem to be moving in the right direction.