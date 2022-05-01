DAVE NAGLE: Biden's burden: Conventional wisdom

People who hold elected public office and those that seek it live, breath, act upon and hold dear the concept of “conventional wisdom.” Broadly defined it means what the public feels about both the general condition of the nation and their state. It can include a perceived consensus of public opinion on hot topics of current debate.

I think it fair to write now that the conventional wisdom is now and has been for quite some time that the Biden presidency is a failure. A recent, credible poll just proclaimed last week that our president is rated as the second-worst president in the history of the country. Second worst. Worse than Nixon when he resigned after Watergate, worse than Hoover after the Great Depression, worse than Truman in the dark days following World War II. The poll does what it should do: confirm conventional wisdom.

I blame Donald Trump. But not in the way you would expect. The fourth estate spent four years pointing out the misadventures of the 45th president, both large and small. When Joe Biden became president, those who bring us the news felt that having been critical of Trump’s presidency, they should cover the new president in the same manner. It started almost from the beginning, after a relatively brief honeymoon, with rumors the president wasn’t really in charge; he was feeble, senile, and others were really running the White House. Since the conventional wisdom held — he was inept — the duty of the newscasters was to confirm this by highlighting the errors of his office and ignoring or downplaying his achievements. Job gains ignored, unemployment down deemed not relevant, infrastructure rebuilt quickly forgotten.

When he failed, as with the Build Back Better legislation or expanding voting rights, the blame was quickly affixed to the president. Yes, Republicans were the principal source of opposition, but members of this own party were as quick or quicker to criticize the failure. The president’s approval rating is, within his party, only 72%. The group within the Democratic Party that are quick to smite the record of the administration, I term “Not-Enough Dems.” If the president’s proposals are not progressive enough, then it is not good enough. They have been consistently vocal in informing the voting public of their distress.

One of the factors that stuck out in the most recent poll was the president’s disapproval rating among younger voters, those under 40. Leaders of the civil rights movement or other coalitions of ethnic, racial, or religious organizations seem to fail to realize that these critics of the president do not understand that asking for more is proper. However, once the legislation is passed, accepting what was obtained is progress. Condemning what was not achieved leaves those less schooled in the art of government dissatisfied beyond measure. Yes, Biden nominated and saw confirmed the first black female justice to the Supreme Court, but so far hasn’t done much with criminal justice reform. Therefore, he is a failure. This is what the younger, less experienced, voter sees.

For the president it must be frustrating. He worked to organize 29 other countries to orchestrate a united response to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. To keep the coalition intact, he had to move with a broad consensus to act. Yet 52% of the people want Biden to ignore the united effort and do more unilaterally; however, 80% do not want U.S. troops deployed in Ukraine. As expected, the president will find his most vocal critics within his own party.

That a president will inevitably face a hostile press is a given. This may be more so to demonstrate the media’s independence, given coverage of the previous office holder. But if the president’s party takes a cold bath this coming November, some members of his party and coalitions that support him best look in the mirror and claim credit for the debacle.

Last point: The poll cited above lists Biden as the second worst president, so the question you would ask is who was No. 1? Donald Trump. My GOP friends should not get overconfident yet.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0