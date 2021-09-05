Dave Nagle: Beware the Ides of August

Word on the political street has it that the campaign wings of the Republican Party already are flying the perceived new members of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate to Washington. The only assignment of the would-be newly elected members of Congress is to tour the Capitol and select their new offices. It is a given that come November 2022, they will join their now-serving colleagues in forming the new Republican majority in D.C.

Contemporary political thought holds that the Democrats will lose the Senate by a significant margin and lose at least 30 seats in the House. Indeed, the debate in some circles is whether the GOP can capture a veto-proof majority in the upper chamber. These optimistic projections are certainly fed by their view of the dismal performance of the Biden administration during the August just passed.

The loyal party of opposition is assuming that an off-year August determines the fate of a sitting president’s party in the election 14 months away. There is, however, a danger in using this as the forecasting predictor of coming events. The political stories that are generated during this time period are not generally as significant as they appear because these incidents receive more coverage than they deserve. This is generated by the fact that, with Congress gone for the summer recess, there is little else to write about. When looking at Afghanistan, it is easy to evaluate it as a debacle for the president given the difficulty experienced in withdrawing from the war. However, a year from now, will that be the yardstick? Or will it be that our longest war is over? While polls show a split on the success of our departure, the same polls show a significant majority favor ending the conflict.