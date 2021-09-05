Dave Nagle: Beware the Ides of August

It may only be a rumor, but it might be true.
Word on the political street has it that the campaign wings of the Republican Party already are flying the perceived new members of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate to Washington. The only assignment of the would-be newly elected members of Congress is to tour the Capitol and select their new offices. It is a given that come November 2022, they will join their now-serving colleagues in forming the new Republican majority in D.C.
Contemporary political thought holds that the Democrats will lose the Senate by a significant margin and lose at least 30 seats in the House. Indeed, the debate in some circles is whether the GOP can capture a veto-proof majority in the upper chamber. These optimistic projections are certainly fed by their view of the dismal performance of the Biden administration during the August just passed.
The loyal party of opposition is assuming that an off-year August determines the fate of a sitting president’s party in the election 14 months away. There is, however, a danger in using this as the forecasting predictor of coming events. The political stories that are generated during this time period are not generally as significant as they appear because these incidents receive more coverage than they deserve. This is generated by the fact that, with Congress gone for the summer recess, there is little else to write about. When looking at Afghanistan, it is easy to evaluate it as a debacle for the president given the difficulty experienced in withdrawing from the war. However, a year from now, will that be the yardstick? Or will it be that our longest war is over? While polls show a split on the success of our departure, the same polls show a significant majority favor ending the conflict.
Beyond this is the fact that, until the upheaval over the final days of the war, the president was, by today’s standard, perceived favorably by a significant majority of the voters. When Congress returns and passes the highly regarded infrastructure bill, the stature of the president will rise. The pandemic may pose an immediate threat, however, a vast majority of the public favors both vaccination and masking, which is the administration’s position. On this point keep in mind that the underlying economy appears strong if not robust. The fears of inflation are fading as supplies catch up with demand.
Here is the kicker on this line of thought. The Congress is very likely, although not certainly, to enact sweeping, transformative, economic legislation that addresses the common needs of common people. Child care, paid family leave, Medicare reform, including reducing the costs of drugs and expanded coverage, free community college, college debt forgiveness, even tackling climate change are included in the proposed budget resolution. If even half of these survive the congressional budget cutters and overcome Republican opposition, the president may well approach next fall’s election with a stronger hand than August would have granted him.
In watching the news in the coming months, we must remember that those who report are driven by the need for ratings to make stories bigger in theory than they are in reality. This is particularly true because of the battle for viewers between Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC. Contrary to what they report, not every event is earth-altering. In measuring whether an event is of major importance, best to evaluate it with a lens that focuses on a longer view.
Julius Caesar was warned to “beware the ides of March.” It would be a modern admonition for members of both political parties to beware of the political winds of August. They often blow very hot; they swirl and then desert you when you need to set sail and vote. Ultimately this election will depend on the performance of the administration in the coming months and may, ultimately, be reduced to one simple issue: steady vs. chaos.
Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.