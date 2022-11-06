DAVE NAGLE: Ask not for whom the bell tolls

I have always felt the morning after a national election, Ernest Hemmingway’s classic line from his novel about the Spanish Civil War was most appropriate. He wrote, “Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee.” On the morning of Nov. 9, 50% of the candidates for public office are going to wake up and find that they will have to look for future employment elsewhere. The other half will discover they are about to undertake, either again or for the first time, public office. We cannot tell whether the bells are ringing in the ears of the winners or the losers. In this political environment, I am inclined to believe it may be the ones that obtained the majority of ballots cast.

If you need to know who is going to prevail, then you should simply review the daily news programs like CNN, Fox News or MSNBC. They will tell you on Nov. 7, the day before the election, who is going to be victorious Nov. 8. In fact, one of the problems that the Republican Party has is that, according to their campaigns, the “hay is in the barn.” Obviously, this does not instill in their followers a pressing need to show up and vote if the matter is already resolved. And the news tells us regularly that the Democrats are constantly in disarray, so no reason for their party’s voters to get on board with them. But there is another aspect of this campaign season that needs to be addressed and applies to both parties: Fear.

So much of the modern election cycle is based on the catastrophic results that will befall the nation, the state, or the county government if an opponent is elected. According to the Democrats, vote for a Republican and your Social Security is history, Medicare costs will become unaffordable, and the rich will roll in wealth. According to Republicans, vote for a Democrat and you will be taxed into oblivion, government spending will be out of sight and the Earth will fall out of its orbit around the sun.

The Courier does not endorse candidates, which is a long-standing and a good policy in my judgment. This writer’s task is not to tell you who to vote for or against; that decision belongs to each individual reader. But I would like to suggest three standards to use in considering candidates for public office.

First, find the ones who talk about the future of what this nation and state can achieve if they are elected to public office. What, in simple terms, are the positive opportunities that are presented before us if they win. But be wary of those who speak positively about their optimism while groups aligned with them cast their opponent’s election based on the fear of what it would mean should the other individual prevail.

Second, avoid office seekers who are rigidly ideological in their philosophy towards government. In other words, look for the candidate with a sense of pragmatism, who recognizes there is merit in the opposite party’s philosophical position. Not all government is bad per se, but neither is all government necessary all the time and everywhere. The best election result for this cycle would be that a working, centrist, body of legislators emerge that will seek to ensure the Congress can function without having a crisis a week over some seemingly irreconcilable difference. The extremists of both parties should be avoided, and a premium placed on those blessed with good judgment.

Lastly, avoid voting for those who are seen the most often. Money for advertising is somewhat suspicious. If the candidate has done a good job in office, why are they telling us that fact so often? We should already know.

With all these observations, citizenship requires an informed public make tough decisions. In other words, my friends, you have some civic responsibility to see that we end up with capable and honest elected officials.