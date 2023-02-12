There is so much debate about classified documents, the containers of our government’s secrets, that it might be helpful to step back and shed a little more light on the subject without a partisan viewpoint.

Two distinctions at the outset. First, nothing set forth should diminish the importance of our government’s need to obtain relevant and highly secretive information about our adversaries’ strength, weakness and intentions. The first and fundamental role of the United States intelligence services is to do exactly what it is doing and has been doing for generations. Secondly, nothing in this writing should be taken to detract from the outstanding job the Central Intelligence Agency has performed in the Ukraine.

There are three classifications for secret information: classified, secret and top secret. A government employee, including a member of Congress, has to receive approval (clearance) to see any of the three. The greater the responsibility of the individual, the tighter and more restrictive the standards become. Members generally can obtain classified information, those with defense responsibilities even more, but only a few who cover the intelligence agencies have full access. Members do not share intelligence data with other members unless they have same level clearance.

I encountered classified information early during my first term in office. Serving on the Space, Science, and Technology Committee in the House, the subject of the oversight hearing was the International Space Station, who was going to build it and at what cost. It was proposed to be a three-way venture with Japan and Canada being our partners. During a hearing, the Reagan administration’s intention to arm the station with nuclear weapons was, I still think inadvertently, presented to the committee. Inadvertently I write because subsequent events revealed that our two building partners were unaware of the administration’s goal to make space a war zone. But further questions to the NASA representatives were unanswered. I was told details couldn’t be discussed because the information was “classified.”

I asked to see the classified information, which was then brought to my office by the CIA. Before seeing the information, all staff was removed, including myself; and the rooms were searched for listening devices, like phone taps and electronic listening equipment. Only then was I, and only I, allowed to return and be presented with a one-page document. The rules of viewing it were simple: read it, if you take notes, those go back with the paper, and you cannot disclose to others what information you learned. The first highly sensitive secret was “ the administration is trying to construct, with Canada and Japan, a space station.” Having learned that, I was supposed to be unable to discuss it further, even though it had been revealed at a public hearing. I ignored that and in fact was rather popular on Canadian radio stations and news outlets for a couple of weeks. We never heard about it again because neither Japan, very understandably, nor Canada wanted to build a warship in space.

Now we need, as a nation, the ability to guard our secrets and disclose them on the basis of need to know. It would be naïve, however, to not recognize that all presidents and their staff, plus other government agencies, will sometimes classify information for non-intelligence reasons. For example, to cover up mistakes, protect assets (like personal) or simply feel that it would be premature to unnecessarily alarm the pubic. Hiding what we learned or did is definitely overused, but that is a human element that infects all governments. The documents our present president and former presidents had in their possession are most likely a mixture of the mundane and extraordinary. I have yet to be presented with any evidence of harm that befell us because of their failure to return the papers.

But here is the end of this chapter. After the CIA left my office, I called House security and requested (and they did) they sweep my office to remove the listening devices the CIA left to monitor me. This was standard procedure by the members. Do not be surprised, Washington is a tough town.