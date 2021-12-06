DAVE NAGLE: A novel Idea for the holiday season

We know when the Christmas season commences. At the Nagle household the newly arrived Advent calendars now sit on top of the kitchen table, each day marked by tasty, small bar of chocolate candy, a different flavor for each day between now and Dec. 25. Advent calls for celebration, as we direct our thoughts and prays to the the anniversary of the birth of our Lord. The days generate a spirit of charity and the warmth of friendship and family. Truly a special time.

But as a society we could really make this a unique moment in the nation’s history if we did something that, to my knowledge, no one else has ever suggested: Let us do Lent at the same time. Now Lent is known as almost the opposite of Advent. It is 40 days long, recognizing the period when Jesus Christ wandered in the desert in preparation for his ministry and is completed by Easter Sunday. The time is marked by reflection, atonement and sacrifice. In fact, among churchgoers who practice the religions that honor these days the most frequently asked question is, “What are you giving up for Lent?” Depending on the personal desires of the individual Christian, the Lenten sacrifice can be anything from a favorite food to a treasured activity. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to combine Christmas and Easter celebrations this year. This will become crystal clear when I suggest what we should give up.

With the deep fall now upon us, I have again taken up watching TV news shows, almost all of them including Fox, CNN and MSNBC. I also try to catch the top news stories on CBS, NBC and ABC. It is particularly interesting, when it happens, to see different broadcasts report on the same news story. In almost all cases each show attempts to convince the viewer that the incident they are covering is, undoubtedly, the most import happening in Congress or by the administration this year, if not since the commencement of this century. What I can’t quite figure out is whether it is the competition between these news shows that causes the hyping of relatively modest developments or the need to retain or maybe slightly expand their existing viewer base. What I do know is that they all seem to delight in picking the most conservative or liberal commentator to pontificate about the importance of the event. These observations are routinely given in very strident tones.

So here is my suggestion: Turn off the news and current events shows until Jan. 2, 2022. We enjoy Advent, and we give up something we don’t enjoy or need in our sacrifice for Lent. You need not worry that you will miss something, because I can personally guarantee that on the first day of the first month of the new year, we will all be told what we learned in the second week of the Biden presidency. The president is a failure, senile and no meaningful legislation is going to pass Congress. The Republicans are hypocritical in refusing to fund the government or assist in raising the limit on debt former President Trump helped create. Our governor will continue to praise nursing home workers who stood up for their freedom while having COVID and infecting their patients. We will still be talking about “reforming education,” inflation and immigration.

But there is something deeper about our current situation. We have a responsibility as citizens to become informed and cast intelligent ballots. We do not have to accept news presented to us in such a partisan manner. If, when we return to the news channels after our Lenten vacation, we follow those outlets that provide balance in the reporting current events then those who are doing the presenting will notice and, perhaps, modify their approach. We also, as a free society, need to calm down and accept the fact that modern journalists have not been, particularly in television, fulfilling their responsibility in the real function and purpose of the fourth estate, which is to report the news fairly and accurately.

Happy holidays, including Easter.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0