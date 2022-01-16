DAVE NAGLE: A new Cuban missile crisis?

A good portion of the Soviet Union’s fleet, armed with nuclear-tipped missiles, sailed toward Cuba. Between them and landfall a strong force of the U.S. Navy rode the waves. Having discovered the placement of missiles in Cuba that could reach the southeastern United States, President Kennedy had imposed a quarantine, prohibiting Russian attempts to further arm the island nation. The two forces reached proximity to each other in international waters. Then, to the relief of everyone, the Russians honored the quarantine and pulled back. Secretary of State Dean Rusk described the moment this way: “We were eyeball to eyeball, and I think they just blinked.”

We are very close to the same situation today in Eastern Europe. Two nuclear powers in confrontation over the Ukraine and the presence of NATO in areas previously dominated by the old Soviet Union. Russia has amassed 125,000 to 175,000 combat troops and equipment on the Ukrainian’s border, whose presence means an invasion of the country could be forthcoming. If Russia chooses to do so, the U.S. and allies have promised to respond with massive and devastating economic sanctions, and military equipment, but not troops, to the battleground. In fact, our Senate this week may pass sweeping authority for the president to so act on the economic front.

But maybe, just maybe, there may be a solution in some of the Russian leader’s demands on NATO expansion. Vladimir Putin has asserted that he finds a strong U.S. presence in Eastern Europe and the newly independent states of the former Soviet Union intolerable, that his response time to an attack is “only five or six minutes.” Here is why that last statement is important. An ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile), one capable of flying over 3,000 miles, must fly very high. In fact, it leaves the Earth’s atmosphere and then returns to the target with what is called G.A., a fancy term for gravity assist. The unclassified time for a nation to be able to respond to a nuclear attack is 20 minutes.

That is a critical time span. When confronted with nuclear armed opponents, both the United States and the former Soviet Union decided on the doctrine of MAD, or mutually assured destruction. If neither could win such a war, it made no sense for either to start one. MAD will become obliterated when either Russia or the U.S. perceives that they have obtained first strike capability, which is the capacity to eliminate the response of their opponent. All of this leads us back to the conclusion that the situation in the Ukraine and Eastern Europe is very dangerous. A Russian invasion followed by strangling economic sanctions could push Russia into an arms race tempting the unthinkable, the use of a nuclear option. That the conflict may intensify is a given with Putin’s demands, particularly that we withdraw NATO back to the lines that existed after the Second World War.

So far, the administration has responded with simple denial of Russia’s ultimatums. However, the situation may present an opportunity to insure greater stability in realm of nuclear confrontation. Recently in the Washington Post, David Ignatius, who writes on foreign affairs, acknowledged that from a negotiation standpoint, it was “hard to see any wiggle room.” But upon further reflection, he pointed out that at the start of meetings between the two countries and NATO members some early confidence-taking steps could prove beneficial. A drawdown of military presence in Europe by both sides, renegotiated limits and locations of short and intermediate range missiles, and other steps could remove each side’s perceived need for pre-emptory military action. Mutual discussion may present the opportunity for a more stable and less explosive relationship.

We can hope for these types of developments. If Putin continues his demand to be able to create “a Russian sphere of influence” in the now independent countries of what was the Soviet Union and central and eastern Europe, then the situation may indeed become dire. We could find ourselves and our adversary staring at each other again, eyeball to eyeball.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0