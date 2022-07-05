DAVE NAGLE: A look at the criminal justice system

On the wall in his office, behind the desk and chair where he sits, hangs a Marine sword obtained during his service with the Corps during the Vietnam war. Jim Metcalf, he formerly of the county attorney’s office and now the dean of the local criminal defense lawyers, relates that more than one individual has asked him if it is for sale. No one asks twice, because his reply stops further bidding. He says, “No you can’t buy it, you have to earn it”

He probably should have a few more awards. He has been involved in the criminal justice system in Black Hawk County for almost 40 years. When asked what has changed over that time, his answer was simple.

“Nothing,” Metcalf responded, “except more guns and drugs.”

He was particularly animated over the drugs. He pointed out that the user has practically an impossible task in ridding themselves of meth addiction, technically known as methamphetamine. “It ruins not only their life, but the life of their family — dads and moms, kids and sisters and brothers.” Use results frequently in prison sentences, not only with meth but other drugs, especially marijuana.

When he says that nothing has changed, aside from technological advances in processing paper, he is correct. That is the reason we are writing a series of three articles in The Courier to discuss the disparity of sentencing that takes place between white people and African Americans. It was present in 1980, and sentencing differences still plague us today.

The whole criminal process starts when a law enforcement officer makes an arrest. The person is transported to the jail, bond is set based on the charge or charges. The next morning, if the suspect is still in jail, the individual is brought before the court. It is at that point the county attorney makes the determination as to what formal law a person is accused of violating. Defense counsel, if arranged either by the arrestee or the court, is appointed and the matter proceeds ultimately to resolution, either with a dismissal or a determination of guilt. If the latter, then to sentencing and the determined punishment.

Under the legal theory Lady Justice is blind, all are treated the same. Not in Black Hawk County. Studies going as far back as 1993 have found that racial disparity or “variance in sentence was most strongly noticeable in one county, Black Hawk.” For further example, consider these statistics from a study conducted by Derek Miller, writing in 2018 in the Iowa Law Review: “The second largest number of African-American convictions, about one in every 10 inmates, comes from Black Hawk. Furthermore, although only about nine percent of Black Hawk residents ‘are African-American’ they make up 51 percent of the people that the county has sent to Iowa prisons.” In simple terms, Black Hawk County has effectively contributed one of five of all African Americans currently in Iowa prisons.

Waterloo has been rated by some as the third worst city in which to reside if you are Black. Without question, the population of Iowa prisons contributes to these evaluations. Why write about it? Almost all of the judges, the prosecutors and the defense lawyers know the difference in sentencing and prison populations exist. Clearly our Supreme Court should be aware of it. I am certain our state legislators are aware of these facts. All of these potential sources of solution have not taken, not now and not through the decades, corrective actions.

We are going to explore the dynamics of the Waterloo railroad to prison in the coming articles and then suggest solutions. The source for some of these answers will come from the University of Northern Iowa.

Dave Nagle is a Waterloo attorney and former U.S. congressman.

