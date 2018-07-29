Conservatives want to conserve what has worked. Liberals want to be “progressive,” which breaks down into repeated attempts to comply with ideological dictums that have failed for more than 200 years. Statistically, which do you think will create the most good for the most people?
In many ways the two sides have switched positions. The idea of a free market, for example, was advanced by Adam Smith and others in the 1770s. Most thinkers up to that time believed an “invisible hand” was impossible. The best good could only be created by centralized control, not by the result of individual desires. The idea the individual should be free from the constraints of the elite to do as he or she desired was truly progressive. A command economy is regressive.
In most cases where the far left has gained power, individual freedom has regressed. Be it a communist, fascist, democratic socialism or some other variant, each results in a decrease in individual freedom. The only difference is how fast, and what the justifications are for more centralized power.
The far left in America is authoritarian and typically selects alternatives that will collectivize authority. As an example, they have restructured the concept of rights so they must come not from God or nature, but from the elites that control society.
A natural right is one you have as a free human being. It is yours unless someone takes it away. You have a right to speak freely unless someone restrains you. You have a right to believe as you wish. Progressives see rights in a regressive light. A “right” is something you are given if the powerful gift it to you by taking something away from someone else.
You have a “right” to housing only if a strong person or government removes enough wealth from others to give you housing. You have a “right” to health care only if someone else is forced to provide it. These pseudo rights sound wonderful until someone does the math.
Most progressive programs fail, and most people don’t like to be forced, so progressives must find enemies who have prevented the ideology from becoming reality. The rich don’t want to pay their “fair share.” The greedy create an evil “gap” between what they have and what the elites want from them.
Being regressive even requires a redefinition of morality. If a person freely provides health care to another, most people would consider it to be an ethical and moral act. By necessity, progressives must believe wanting to provide health care to others is ethical even if resultant action doesn’t allow it to occur, and a strong leader who can force a society to provide health care, someone like Castro, is then a moral leader and one to be admired.
This results in a romantic attractive to tyrants. Mao, the mass murderer of millions, had a “Little Red Book” read by adoring American college students. The Sandinistas were “scruffy” and revolutionary, while behind the scenes they were attempting genocide. Yes, but everyone could read.
