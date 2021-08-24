Commentary: We can’t educate our way to racial economic equity

With good reason: Black workers with some college or an associate’s degree are more likely to secure a good job than are those with no education beyond high school.

But even with education and training, Black workers earn less than white workers across nearly all education levels.

That doesn’t mean that postsecondary education is not still one of our nation’s most powerful levers for economic advancement.

But they suggest that Black educational attainment, long characterized as the “great equalizer,” does not and cannot set Black Americans on equal economic footing.

Our educational institutions must do more to disrupt occupational segregation by not just increasing access, but also focusing on the success of Black learners and workers in education and training pathways associated with high wages.

We must also recognize that disrupting occupational segregation is not the job of postsecondary education alone. Black workers with in-demand skills and credentials are still more likely to be unemployed, underemployed and less well compensated than their white peers with similar qualifications (even in similar occupations). For example, Black students earn computer degrees at twice the rate that they are hired by companies in the field.