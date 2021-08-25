Commentary: First COVID immobilized us. Now governments are

One of my great concerns about the pandemic was that it would hinder the global mobility of people and labor, perhaps permanently. Unfortunately, my worst fears are being realized: As COVID-19 mutates, it is affecting not only tourism and business travel but also migration more generally.

Consider that after the end of the Vietnam War, the U.S. took in more than 1 million Vietnamese migrants over a 20-year period. After the Soviet Union withdrew its troops in Afghanistan, the U.S. also took in many Afghan refugees, and as with the Vietnamese migrants the results were very positive.

Fast forward to the present day: The U.S. is not on track to take in many Afghan refugees at all. The political climate on immigration has turned much more negative, but there is also what I call “the COVID talking point.” If a critic of refugee resettlement wants to freeze a risk-averse but otherwise sympathetic bureaucracy, he need only ask one simple question: “But how many of them are vaccinated?”

I am struck also by the recent decisions of Croatia and Austria to place “expiration dates” on the vaccinations of visiting tourists. Until this decision, it sufficed to be vaccinated to visit either country, though there were possible other restrictions. Now, if it is 270 days since your last vaccine dose, your vaccinated status will no longer get you into the country.