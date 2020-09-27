Columbus got as close to America as the Bahamas and what’s now the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Columbus didn’t find gold, so he took 500 humans to sell as slaves or exhibit. His cargo was perishable — nearly 200 died.

Really, that’s the origin of the “American way of life”?

Trump contends, “Had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart.”

No, Jackson was heartless, a slaveowner who helped sow seeds of war.

After fighting the Cherokees during the Revolutionary War, George Washington sought to assimilate them as president. Rather than have “my beloved Cherokees” roam far and wide hunting — on land settlers sought — he guaranteed boundaries as they transitioned to farming.

But in 1828, gold was discovered on Cherokee land in Georgia. “Big-hearted” Jackson responded with the Indian Removal Act of 1830, eventually relocating 60,000 Indians from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi; 4,000 died on the Trail of Tears.