President Donald Trump wants schools to teach a “pro-American curriculum” celebrating “the truth about our nation’s great history.”
His “1776 Commission” would counter the New York Times’s 1619 Project and Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones’ Pulitzer Prize-winning essay contending the nation was founded in 1619 when enslaved Africans arrived.
Hannah-Jones’ contentions are provocative and debatable, but facts are her springboard. Trump relies on fantasies when he’s not oblivious, unaware the Tulsa race riots killed more than 300.
That’s not in history books. So much for “left-wing indoctrination.”
I majored in American history and read constantly about our glories and failings. We have a grand experiment in republican government (or representative democracy). The majority doesn’t always rule.
In a true democracy, Presidents Al Gore and Hillary Clinton wouldn’t have nominated Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
A true democracy wouldn’t have initially disenfranchised women, Blacks and white men not owning 50 acres.
Trump’s “truths” aren’t: “Together we will fight for the American dream, and we will defend, protect, and preserve American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America.”
Columbus got as close to America as the Bahamas and what’s now the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Columbus didn’t find gold, so he took 500 humans to sell as slaves or exhibit. His cargo was perishable — nearly 200 died.
Really, that’s the origin of the “American way of life”?
Trump contends, “Had Andrew Jackson been a little later, you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart.”
No, Jackson was heartless, a slaveowner who helped sow seeds of war.
After fighting the Cherokees during the Revolutionary War, George Washington sought to assimilate them as president. Rather than have “my beloved Cherokees” roam far and wide hunting — on land settlers sought — he guaranteed boundaries as they transitioned to farming.
But in 1828, gold was discovered on Cherokee land in Georgia. “Big-hearted” Jackson responded with the Indian Removal Act of 1830, eventually relocating 60,000 Indians from the Southeast to west of the Mississippi; 4,000 died on the Trail of Tears.
Francis Scott Key, a racist slaveowner who wrote the “Star Spangled Banner” (third stanza: “No refuge could save the hireling & slave/ From the terror of flight or the gloom of the grave”), advised Jackson.
He lobbied for his sister’s husband, Roger Taney, to become U.S. Supreme Court chief justice. Taney wrote the infamous Dred Scott decision that Blacks — free or not — couldn’t become citizens. It was a catalyst for war.
Ironically, Key, a lawyer, later defended slaves seeking freedom.
“People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War?” Trump pondered cluelessly.
Answer: Slavery is cited in secession statements.
As for Abraham Lincoln, Trump noted, “Great president. Most people don’t even know he was a Republican. Does anyone know?”
It was once the “Party of Lincoln.”
Most people don’t know, as Trump rails against socialism, that Lincoln corresponded with Karl Marx.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
