Column: Winning election is easier than governing

Rep. Conor Lamb, who won a House seat in a conservative area of western Pennsylvania, broke it down differently for Politico: "The divide may be between those who think of themselves in terms of an ideology and a more formal set of policies that they elevate above everything else, and others who think of themselves more like problem-solvers or engineers or architects or pragmatists."

Biden clearly fits in the "somewhat liberal" or "problem-solvers" categories, but the pressure from the party's left wing will be relentless. Only 1 in 4 Americans described themselves as liberal in exit polls this year, but followers of senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren still believe -- despite all evidence to the contrary -- that this is a liberal country ready for a massive overhaul of basic institutions.

The first battle will be over cabinet appointments, and just before the election, The Washington Post predicted "ferocious fights should Biden win, because the appointments would dictate the direction and shape of a Biden presidency." One critical flashpoint is the post of Treasury secretary, for which the left is pushing Warren, even though she's widely despised by the country's financial industry.