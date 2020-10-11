COLUMN: Why Trump is only alternative

In this may be the answer to our question.

The grandson makes a good living as a skilled worker in an occupation were his ideas and opinions are tested daily by reality. He has not been to college. He is a decent man with a good family. He will probably vote for Trump.

He is an intelligent man and not an ignorant buffoon. Biden supporters who see themselves as smarter and morally superior have a viewpoint only reinforced by their isolation.

The most culturally isolated people in America are middle and upper-class liberals. Lower and working-class people are actually more culturally aware. They live in the real world surrounded by people of all races and backgrounds. They are well-aware of American liberalism having been educated in state-run schools, listening to liberals in the media and having seen movies and TV series almost without number presented as if everyone is in total agreement with liberals of a certain class.

They also have much more interaction with the government as it actually functions. I recently overheard three women angrily taking the police to task. “They never show up,” one said while the other two nodded in agreement. “Call them when a woman is getting beat up and they never even answer your call.” They never, however, said police should be disbanded.