A fundamental reality in economics is resources are limited and insufficient in supply to satisfy our needs and wants. Recognizing this, economic systems have implemented specialization techniques to wring maximum production of goods and services from what resources we have. Take manufactured products.
Modern production has each worker doing just one part of a job at a time rather than doing an entire task from start to finish. Turns out specialization is a magic trick, and we get more output per worker with the same amount of resources. We thus can consume more and at lower prices. Pretty neat.
This also applies between nations. As much as some politicians want us to, the U.S. cannot produce all of the goods consumed in the world. We specialize in what we are really good at and let the rest of the world do the same. Markets determine this specialization according to what economists call “comparative advantage.” This is a little complicated and is decided by a host of factors including raw material availability, labor force characteristics, infrastructure, manufacturing techniques and requirements, and many other variables.
The point is international specialization increases world output, making goods cheaper for everybody. Free trade then allows these cheaper goods to be consumed at a lower price around the world.
It’s important to realize while consumers benefit from lower prices, some workers and companies suffer from foreign competition. In industries trying to compete with foreign companies, jobs are lost and companies close down. This same thing happens inside the country and we see it all the time. Plants close in one state and new ones are built in another state. That’s the way the market economy works. Markets are ruthless.
Politicians see this normal market behavior as an opportunity to garner votes. What better target than foreign competition? Walk through a big box store and take a look at the “Made in” labels. We import an enormous amount of consumer goods from China, and China gets blamed by politicians for taking away American jobs. It’s certainly true China does everything it can to encourage exports, and some of its actions may violate international law. But, mostly their stuff is cheaper because of comparative advantage and relative efficiency.
So what’s a politician to do? Block imports, of course, and bring jobs back to America. Just put a tax — a tariff — on some things coming into the U.S. That will benefit our companies and increase employment, right? Except it really isn’t that simple. Remember, factories have closed and can’t be replaced overnight. Workers have moved on. So, there is limited benefit to our country, not to mention the harm to our exporters when other countries impose retaliatory tariffs on our products. And once a market is lost, it’s difficult to recover.
Worse, the result is higher prices paid by Americans. Tariffs protect American producers and allow them to charge us higher prices. Tariff protection benefits a few people (producers) at the expense of many (consumers). So when prices rise in the wake of Trump’s tariffs, remember who he’s helping. Is it you?
