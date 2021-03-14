COLUMN: Who do we blame for lost topsoil?

“Inevitably, the paper goes on to calculate the economic implications of these findings,” he writes. “And that’s how the agricultural press (which has barely noticed this study so far) has read it: The loss of topsoil on 30 million acres may result in a possible $3 billion loss to ‘Midwestern farmers.’”

It’s what we do in agriculture, isn’t it: We put prices on priceless items like topsoil, clean water, and clean air so we can continue to abuse these “irreplaceable resources” until we’re forced to change.

Besides, $3 billion isn’t that much, right?

If we can do that to “an essential part of our common heritage,” topsoil, then it’s no surprise that “(t)he narrowness of these assumptions … has made it possible to farm in a way that is little more than slow strip-mining.”

In fact, today’s obsessive devotion to economics — money — has flipped an “old — and in big ag circles, forgotten — maxim that good farmers don’t really think about raising crops: they think about improving soil.”

It’s also led to industrial farming and “Industrial farming is like holding up the grocer at gunpoint for a head of lettuce — ‘efficient’ in the short term, but eventually disastrous,” says Klinkenborg.