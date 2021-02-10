COLUMN: White House can't handle the truth

And then: “That said, I want to be very clear about schools, which is: Yes, ACIP has put teachers in the 1b category, the category of essential workers. But I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely.”

There it was: The head of the CDC frankly stating that the science shows schools can safely reopen, and that the reopening of the schools does not depend on vaccinating teachers. Given the current debate, in which teachers unions, the longtime allies and benefactors of Democratic politicians from Joe Biden on down, are demanding that schools remain closed and that teachers be vaccinated before any reopening can occur, Walensky’s statement was big news. Would Democratic officeholders listen to the science and break with the unions?

It was such big news that the White House immediately ran away from it. At the next day’s briefing, on Feb. 4, a reporter asked press secretary Psaki: “Yesterday the head of the CDC, as you know, said that it was safe to reopen schools without vaccinating teachers. You said that the White House was still waiting to — waiting for the official guidance before making a final determination. Why isn’t what the director of the CDC says — why isn’t that enough?”