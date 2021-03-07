COLUMN: Where have all the liberals gone?

We have now reached, or soon will, the absurd position of seeing classical liberalism as another negative aspect of white supremacy.
Classical liberals believed in treating all people with respect. They held that people were individuals and should be treated as such. It was wrong to define people by outward appearance, or to evaluate them based on their group membership. You could disagree with the religious beliefs of an Amish or a Mormon and still respect them as worthy individuals. People should be seen and dealt with based on who each was individually.
Classical liberals didn’t need to look at a rule book to see how people should be treated based on some category someone placed them in. People should be judged by their character and achievements rather than their race, gender, national origin, and whatever category was just added to the rule book. True classical liberals applauded King’s dream of racial equality, not the revised and ironic “equality” demanded by the current radicals.
Classical liberals have gone missing.
Where are they? What has happened to them? It is not in their interest to abandon this long-standing liberal position. Are they hiding in the basement waiting for COVID-19 to pass them over, or for the woke mob to march down someone else’s street?
Consider my grandchildren. Their mother is my blond daughter. Their father is a Mexican emigrant. Are they white? Are they Latinos? Have they suffered discrimination? The answer to all three questions is no. Do they recognize cultural differences? Of course. Do they have to choose? Of course not. They are who they are, and they are extraordinary young people.
They will rise and fall on their own merits, and that is how it ought to be. It is not only an “ought,” it is a reality.
I am a paleo-conservative. I disagree with the classical liberal views of government and economics. I believe liberals’ tendency to turn everything into political issues is misguided and dangerous. Yet, I admire classical liberalism’s stand on individual respect and rights. This should not sound strange to you. Remember it was Mitt Romney’s father who marched with civil rights leaders, not Al Gore’s father.
Classical liberals were not socialists. They were not extremists. They most certainly were not fascists getting in bed with and being bought off by the most powerful companies in the world. So now when our country is being remade into a socialist pseudo-paradise and extremists dominate almost all discussion, where have they gone?
Classical liberals lived their lives with a certain amount of tolerance and grace. They wanted the best for themselves and for their neighbors. They loved books and libraries, art galleries, and cultural celebrations. They respected education systems that turned out rational and broadminded students. They could admire a statue of Robert E. Lee and one of Lincoln for the same reason.
It is hard to believe that they capitulated to the barbarians; bowed down to the raised fist.