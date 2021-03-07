COLUMN: Where have all the liberals gone?

We have now reached, or soon will, the absurd position of seeing classical liberalism as another negative aspect of white supremacy.

Classical liberals believed in treating all people with respect. They held that people were individuals and should be treated as such. It was wrong to define people by outward appearance, or to evaluate them based on their group membership. You could disagree with the religious beliefs of an Amish or a Mormon and still respect them as worthy individuals. People should be seen and dealt with based on who each was individually.

Classical liberals didn’t need to look at a rule book to see how people should be treated based on some category someone placed them in. People should be judged by their character and achievements rather than their race, gender, national origin, and whatever category was just added to the rule book. True classical liberals applauded King’s dream of racial equality, not the revised and ironic “equality” demanded by the current radicals.

Classical liberals have gone missing.

Where are they? What has happened to them? It is not in their interest to abandon this long-standing liberal position. Are they hiding in the basement waiting for COVID-19 to pass them over, or for the woke mob to march down someone else’s street?