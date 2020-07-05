COLUMN: What Constitution?

Barack Obama stated the Constitution contained “negative liberties.” This created a concern he really didn’t like the Constitution and would consider eliminating or changing it radically.
Not so, said his defenders. Obama was referencing an older debate in constitutional law. Do our constitutional rights demand that our government do something, or restrain the government from acting? The Constitution provides protection for free speech, but does not force the government to pay for health care.
This dust up, however, missed the implications of a larger debate. The word “negative” as Obama used it applies to whom? It most obviously applies to the people who run the government. They do not have the liberty to do as they please.
This is based on two principles. First, a “right” as used by the Founders, is something possessed by a person; it is not something that can be granted by those who control a government. Under this definition, there is no “right” to housing or medical care. These can only be granted by a government with enough power to take from one group and redistribute to another. Second, the people who control a government should not be able to do as they please. They need to have the consent of the governed, and even with that consent, there are still things they are not allowed to do. The courts, for example, stated that even though the voters consistently denied consent for gay marriage, those who controlled the government could not restrict gay marriages.
Hence, Obama’s “negative liberties” applies to those who control the government, not the governed.
Current events, however, suggesting the original criticism of Obama may be more to the point. There is an anti-Constitutional zeitgeist building in America. Those who wish to control the government do not want to be hindered by the current Constitution.
Their reaction to the pandemic and to the demands of the “demonstrators” make this crystal clear.
This is amplified by the repeated warnings the current president will assume dictatorial control over the government, and the consistent political tactic of accusing your opponent of your own crimes.
Instead, the current debate attempts to sidestep the Constitution by making it irrelevant. The issue is defined by who has the power, not by what the powerful should be allowed to do.
With the current disregard for history and culture, if one side gains control of the Congress, the presidency, and the courts, all restraints are off.
If the left gains this control, the debate will be between the moderates and the extremists. The moderates will push for a socialist system in which the Constitution is symbolic, while the extremists appear to want a constitutional system replaced with a Stalinist agenda.
Both will expand “rights,” which give more control to those who run the government. Both systems will maintain, for example, the right to free speech. You can say or write whatever you wish, as long as it is not “hate” speech. Since those who control government will process “positive liberties,” they will be the final arbiters of the definition of “hate.”
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
