COLUMN: What Constitution?

This dust up, however, missed the implications of a larger debate. The word “negative” as Obama used it applies to whom? It most obviously applies to the people who run the government. They do not have the liberty to do as they please.

This is based on two principles. First, a “right” as used by the Founders, is something possessed by a person; it is not something that can be granted by those who control a government. Under this definition, there is no “right” to housing or medical care. These can only be granted by a government with enough power to take from one group and redistribute to another. Second, the people who control a government should not be able to do as they please. They need to have the consent of the governed, and even with that consent, there are still things they are not allowed to do. The courts, for example, stated that even though the voters consistently denied consent for gay marriage, those who controlled the government could not restrict gay marriages.