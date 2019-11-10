The relationship between freedom and government is complex. The freedom to live your life with a minimum of government interference is compromised with every change in our financial relationship with the government.
Arguably, nothing in American history, including wars, has reduced freedom more than the federal government instituting an income tax.
There were good reasons why this tax was originally banned. In fact, the Constitution had to be amended to allow it.
A federal wealth tax would have almost as much negative impact.
Property tax is a good example. Local governments tax your property irrespective of your ability to pay. A widow on Social Security with no other income pays the same property tax as a billionaire on a piece of property, because the “wealth” is in the property.
It also sends a very distinct message. The property doesn’t really belong to you. It belongs to the government and the government allows you to rent it.
Wealth taxes send the same message. Any wealth you have is not really yours; it belongs to the government. A group of politicians gets to decide how much of their wealth you are allowed to use. The proposed funding of Elizabeth Warren’s health-care plan can serve as a model.
She is proposing a wealth tax that will “produce” $3 trillion. It doesn’t “produce” that amount; that is the amount citizens will lose.
You have free articles remaining.
She will also “produce” another $3.8 trillion with new taxes on big businesses.
This is a shell game.
Why can this scam be played out every election cycle? What is so hard to understand here? Businesses do not pay taxes in the sense that this proposal posits. The taxes are paid by employees, customers, and bankruptcies. It is an employment tax, a tax on the economy, and a sales tax on consumers. The $3.8 trillion ultimately comes out of the pockets of working Americans.
And then, almost as an insult, Warren claims that $11 trillion will be put back into the pockets of middle class Americans.
If you think any of this is voluntary, Warren has a message for you. She admits the IRS will need “super duper enforcement” powers to collect her proposed wealth tax.
Keep in mind that Warren never wanted to outline how her plans would be paid for. The goals of the far left are based on ideology, and the ideology can float miles above the earth. The idea that they may have to be paid for is seen almost as an insult.
In their view, ultimately everything belongs to the collective, including wealth and even individual freedom. What we see on campus with the restriction of freedoms based on “hate” echoes back to Rousseau’s insistence that force is justified for the good of the collective, and thus being forced, an individual is made free.
There is an illusion people can live their life free and make their own decisions while the government will step in only to pay the bills. No. It never happens that way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.