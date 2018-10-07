The Kavanaugh hearings and dust-up have made crystal clear some fears many have sensed for some time.
The actions of our political leaders are despicable. What we saw for the last several weeks was disgusting, and was made worse by our so-called “leaders” climbing out of the slime to justify themselves by blaming opponents.
And it isn’t just in Washington. Local political ads are full of slimy innuendos and half-truths. It is embarrassing so many of our fellow Iowans seem swayed by such obvious and nasty claptrap.
Even our city governments can’t seem to conduct business in a civil and honest fashion.
I have always been a firm believer people get the leaders they deserve. However, the Kavanaugh circus has shown national politics has gone beyond that. Everyone I’ve talked with has been disgusted by what they heard and saw. Disgust, in fact, may be too neutral a term to describe what many are feeling.
Things need to change.
This type of slimeball politics cannot continue without ultimately creating some nasty consequences. It could lead to a nation controlled and ruled by extremists, or to an eventual breaking up of the nation into two or three parts, hopefully (but unlikely) without a civil war.
It is definitely time for a new political movement, maybe even a new political party. I don’t want the current crop of Republicans running my life, and I certainly don’t want Democrats telling me what I can or cannot do or even think.
I’m sick of gender and racial politics with the constant need to find some evil outsider as an excuse to push stragglers back into line.
Things need to change.
In the last national election, the outrage against the corrupt power structure could find only one outlet. The Republican voters threw all their candidates off the bridge, leaving only the outsider Trump standing. The Democrats put up perhaps the most privileged insider candidate imaginable, and we were left with Trump as president.
We need some decent candidates who will refuse to play the game. We need men and women who don’t sound like politicians, who don’t look and act like politicians. We need candidates who will tell you what they will do, and not spend a dime or a second talking about their opponent.
We need candidates who respect honor more than power and who would return your lost wallet even if it contained thousands they could keep and never be caught. We need male candidates who treat women and children with respect, and female candidates who don’t turn women into victims and men into enemies.
We need candidates whose next decision can’t be almost perfectly predicted by following power and money.
We need a media that stops playing power games long enough to give a decent person an actual chance to be honestly heard.
Lastly, we need voters who don’t deserve the current bunch of disgusting leaders.
