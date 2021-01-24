COLUMN: We need a contract for Americans

It is strange to say the inauguration of Joe Biden was a relatively peaceful event as Washington appeared under siege with 25,000 National Guard troops stationed in combat gear at every corner. A fitting end to Donald Trump’s unorthodox presidency, but make no mistake, Trump support has not closed any of its chapters. And even though Republicans lost the Senate as Trump’s last gasps of demagoguery sabotaged his own party, Democrats are on borrowed time.
Unless they remember their grassroots.
25 years ago, Republicans implemented a grassroots strategy with Newt Gingrich’s “Contract With America,” and it continues to keep rural America in check. The contract proposed eight government and operational reforms with no specific policy but said: “We understand that government works for you, and this is our pledge to fight for your values.” It was dovetailed to the Reagan dictum: “Government isn’t the solution; government is the problem.”
It inspired, and inspiration doesn’t need to be defined; it only needs to run through our veins.
The Democratic Party, on the other hand, implodes from a tug of war between its central idealism and the realism at its center. When the Democratic Party of the 1990s began to chase Republican success at raising money it compromised its value as “the party of the people.” It was easy for Republicans to move into the vacated space.
Democrats now try to convince rural Americans they’re voting against their own interests, but Republicans engrained patriotism so well into their brand that to tell them they are voting against their interests is like trying to convince a devout Christian that Christ wasn’t the messiah; it is identified with their fundamental beliefs.
People are not inspired by why they have failed, rather they seek to believe in how they can succeed. The American Dream has never been more than an abstract idea of prosperity, security, and happiness, but it’s as real as buying a house or putting children through school. It can also be of fortunes, but the path is forged from hard work and individual freedom. President Biden and Democrats must draw straight lines from their planks of affordable health care, higher wages, expanded education and job programs to that dream.
They need a “Contract For Americans.”
1) Operational reforms to reduce bureaucracy and build a landscape of productivity for all Americans with lifelines to aid those who have fallen into, or were born into, poverty.
2) Economic policies to benefit small business, farmers, working men and women, and the continued prosperity, within constitutional law, of wealth.
3) Government that honors and protects the elderly, infirm, children, families, and military men and women.
4) Unrelenting examination of equality to secure the promise of liberty and justice for all.
Vague directives, yes, but just like the “Contract With America,” specific policies should be held up to the light of those intentions. Inspiration comes when we, as individuals, connect those goals with our personal dreams.
Ultimately this is not about Democrats; it is about the success of America. With a government contracted to inspire: a contract for Americans.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.