COLUMN: We need a contract for Americans

It is strange to say the inauguration of Joe Biden was a relatively peaceful event as Washington appeared under siege with 25,000 National Guard troops stationed in combat gear at every corner. A fitting end to Donald Trump’s unorthodox presidency, but make no mistake, Trump support has not closed any of its chapters. And even though Republicans lost the Senate as Trump’s last gasps of demagoguery sabotaged his own party, Democrats are on borrowed time.

Unless they remember their grassroots.

25 years ago, Republicans implemented a grassroots strategy with Newt Gingrich’s “Contract With America,” and it continues to keep rural America in check. The contract proposed eight government and operational reforms with no specific policy but said: “We understand that government works for you, and this is our pledge to fight for your values.” It was dovetailed to the Reagan dictum: “Government isn’t the solution; government is the problem.”

It inspired, and inspiration doesn’t need to be defined; it only needs to run through our veins.