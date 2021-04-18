COLUMN: We can all help the homeless

COVID and winter conspired to create some challenging days. Now that the light of spring is pointing the way out, most of us here, reading the paper, can emerge with some optimism. There is a segment of society, however, for which darkness still prevails.
For those who suffer from poverty and homelessness, there is no vaccine to prevent their condition. That’s not to say there aren’t efforts designed to reverse poverty and to address the needs of the homeless, but they face opposition.
Without comprehensive efforts by communities to understand homelessness the issue is often pushed off from agency to agency, and needed funds are not provided. Every politician and well-meaning citizen has compassion for those who have fallen through the cracks, but when push comes to shove in the creation of budgets, poverty and homelessness are often not prioritized.
Constituents see the effect of better roads. They champion better schools. Even casinos to bring in revenue. But a family living in their car, whose clothes smell of sweat, can appear as a distant concern. And unfortunately, prejudices also arise.
Voices demean their predicament. “They’re lazy, that’s why they’re unemployed.”
“I’m not giving my hard-earned money to people who don’t want to work.”
“There are plenty of jobs if you really want one.”
It is easy for a segment of society to give in to the myth that poverty is self-inflicted, and society’s role should be to toughen people up. In reality homelessness is caused by several factors that include 1) inability to gain sufficient employment, 2) a family legacy of poverty, 3) illnesses or impairments and lack of needed services, 4) substance abuse (and lack of needed services), and 5) lack of affordable housing.
Even if you are employed and cannot pay for basic needs you can end up homeless.
I am not in the trenches with those who work tirelessly to aid the homeless, but I volunteer and help support the Hospitality House in Waterloo. I’ve witnessed the poverty paradigm where options many of us take for granted are erased.
How does someone get a job if they don’t have a car? Or a phone? Or clean clothes? How does someone get a good night’s sleep without a bed?
A vicious cycle quickly takes hold when someone is on the street. Alcohol and drugs find entry in a downtrodden life.
These are not conditions to chastise, they are conditions we must address with services, patience and human power to provide shelter, food, education, and health services.
It starts with funding. It starts with recognizing that this is our community and everyone within it deserves our compassion. It starts there because “there but for the grace of God go any of us.”
I’ve met people with challenges, who had addictions, lost their jobs, or just had insurmountable bad luck, whose lives were given a chance simply from having a bed and necessary services.
The Cedar Valley has several organizations designed to help those in need. Google “homeless services in Cedar Valley Iowa” and consider one of the many ways you can help. Consider the greater community that awaits us.
Gary Kroeger is a former local business owner and advertising executive in Cedar Falls.