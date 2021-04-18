COLUMN: We can all help the homeless

It is easy for a segment of society to give in to the myth that poverty is self-inflicted, and society’s role should be to toughen people up. In reality homelessness is caused by several factors that include 1) inability to gain sufficient employment, 2) a family legacy of poverty, 3) illnesses or impairments and lack of needed services, 4) substance abuse (and lack of needed services), and 5) lack of affordable housing.

Even if you are employed and cannot pay for basic needs you can end up homeless.

I am not in the trenches with those who work tirelessly to aid the homeless, but I volunteer and help support the Hospitality House in Waterloo. I’ve witnessed the poverty paradigm where options many of us take for granted are erased.

How does someone get a job if they don’t have a car? Or a phone? Or clean clothes? How does someone get a good night’s sleep without a bed?

A vicious cycle quickly takes hold when someone is on the street. Alcohol and drugs find entry in a downtrodden life.

These are not conditions to chastise, they are conditions we must address with services, patience and human power to provide shelter, food, education, and health services.