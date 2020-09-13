COLUMN: Wanted: One good Catholic

Through the action completed by this last legislative session we are back under Dillon’s Rule, only with more restrictions. With the proclamations the governor has issued, with the authority of this statute, her power has expanded to almost dictatorial levels. If one has not seen its impact on schools, you need only look at her ability to selectively close bars and restaurants in some counties but not in others.

In ruling that the Iowa State Education Association and Iowa City School District did not meet the very heavy burden of obtaining a temporary injunction to halt the governor’s action, the court did seem mindful of the predicament school districts face, writing “COVID-19 certainly presents the risk of harm to Petitioner’s members, staff and students.”

So, what is really going on here? Three years ago, the very conservative Legislature hailed the passage of granting home rule to school boards. One legislator even said, “It’s time to set the schools free.” That legislation was followed this year by more restrictions being put in place. The simple answer: politics.

The Republican base is rural Iowa, and rural conservative Iowans do not want anyone telling them what to do, like wear a face mask. In passing this legislation Republicans deprive school boards of local control, but they also take them off the hook for hard decisions.