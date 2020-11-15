COLUMN: Voting fraud? No way!

The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes needs to be revised. It is true death and taxes are certain, but it is also true that dead voters always vote Democratic.

It appears religious tenets need to be modified.

Democratic politics have not only given us Social Security, Medicare, Obama-care, and massive deficits, they have given us proof there is life after death.

I, for one, am grateful.

However, it does raise a number of questions. Why are the dead so emphatic in standing with Democratic candidates? We can only hope that some theologian somewhere can give us an answer.

Then there is another question. Do the dead prefer the Democratic Party because the dead know so much more than we, or because they know so much less?

Or, perhaps we don’t get to rest in peace.

Of course, it could be that not all dead voters vote Democratic. I asked Google what the party breakdown was of dead voters, and Google refused to give an answer. Instead it referred me to the usual political spin or to sites claiming to identify the differences between Democrats and Republicans. None of these had information about dead voters. Hah, more censorship.