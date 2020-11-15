COLUMN: Voting fraud? No way!

The old saying that nothing is certain except death and taxes needs to be revised. It is true death and taxes are certain, but it is also true that dead voters always vote Democratic.
It appears religious tenets need to be modified.
Democratic politics have not only given us Social Security, Medicare, Obama-care, and massive deficits, they have given us proof there is life after death.
I, for one, am grateful.
However, it does raise a number of questions. Why are the dead so emphatic in standing with Democratic candidates? We can only hope that some theologian somewhere can give us an answer.
Then there is another question. Do the dead prefer the Democratic Party because the dead know so much more than we, or because they know so much less?
Or, perhaps we don’t get to rest in peace.
Of course, it could be that not all dead voters vote Democratic. I asked Google what the party breakdown was of dead voters, and Google refused to give an answer. Instead it referred me to the usual political spin or to sites claiming to identify the differences between Democrats and Republicans. None of these had information about dead voters. Hah, more censorship.
Then there is the problem of living vote counters in Democratic districts. They keep having problems counting votes. Allow King County in Washington to serve as an example.
Washington, like many states, is conservative in rural areas and liberal in the cities. King County is Seattle, a city so liberal it is about to outlaw gravity and float off the planet.
Sixteen years ago in a run for governor, the Republican candidate appeared to win the election by a mere 261 votes. But alas, after the tally, King County, the most liberal county in the state, found almost 600 uncounted votes in a warehouse where they had been misplaced. A recount found the Democratic candidate won the election and became governor by slightly over a hundred votes.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the county had 1,800 more votes than voters.
Was this a problem? Heavens no! Everyone knows there is no extensive voter fraud. The media sniffed and poo-pooed the very idea.
Actually, this is generally true when talking about individuals, but someone has to count the votes.
Unfortunately, many counters seem to be very good with numbers leading to victory, but not good at accurate counting.
The reason media and some liberal politicians can say there is no election fraud and still sleep at night is elemental. They have simply redefined the term.
Individual voter fraud is statistically rare. Institutional voter fraud, however, is alive and well in areas dominated by officials who know what is best for the rest of us, especially when the voters are stupid enough to vote for the wrong candidate.
Besides, who really cares about a little fraud between friends? Don’t the ends justify the means? Heavens, who would feed the poor if the wrong candidate was elected?
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
