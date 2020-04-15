COLUMN: Virus takes toll on grooming

No sympathy here for people desperate for a cut. Toughen up, I say. But gray roots? That’s a real concern for vain people of a certain age, not that I would know.

There’s all sorts of advice on upping one’s game for those times when you must greet your public in a video conference. Much of it centers on what you should wear — from the waist up. Below the camera’s eye, no one at the other end can see what you have on or don’t have on.

Of course, you must also fix up the part of your home that appears behind you. For a Zoom call with my stylish friend, I placed a small vase of daffodils within the “eyesight” of the computer. “How do you like the flowers?” I asked. “Nice,” she answered, “but you might not want the box of 500 envelopes in the back.”

My precious bottle of Purell “advanced” hand sanitizer advertises that it “kills 99.99% of most illness causing germs.” I bought it for a couple of dollars before the pandemic. Black marketeers are now apparently trying to sell it for more than a flask of Chanel No. 5.

I do wonder about the virus-fighting abilities of my fancy lavender and rosemary liquid hand soap, a relic of gentler times. The label says, “Specially formulated to leave your hands feeling silky, refreshed and slightly scented.”