COLUMN: Virus creates dangerous debt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The government and big corporations are plunging our economy into trillions of dollars of debt to deal with the costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury will borrow $4 trillion more than it collects in tax revenues, according to budget officials — the highest debt levels since 1945.

“Corporate borrowing is also setting debt records to cover the costs of declining business profits. Businesses such as ExxonMobil ... which binged on debt over the past decade, now are exhausting their credit lines and tapping bondholders for even more funding,” The Washington Post reported this week.

“To support such borrowing, the Federal Reserve has dropped interest rates to zero and added more than $2 trillion of loans to its portfolio in the past six weeks — as much as in the four years following the Great Recession,” the Post reported.

Economists disagree about what the impact of the high levels of debt will be as the economy struggles to regain its strength.

“High debt loads already are straining many corporations, which may be forced to choose between skipping loan payments and laying off workers. Millions of consumers, too, face sizable monthly bills for student loans and credit cards, a burden that could weigh on any economic rebound,” the Post said.