COLUMN: Vilifying political rivals

Trump is corrupt and Biden isn’t? Obama was trained and advanced through one of the most corrupt political machines in North America.

So, other than disliking Trump for personal and political reasons, what specifically has he done that demands the vitriol and hate dumped on him?

Claiming he is a racist isn’t sufficient. Sorry, currently that claim is too easy. The charge has lost all meaning. Some have even claimed that Obama was racist. Woodrow Wilson was a blatant racist. John Kennedy was as well. Currently, according to some academic theories, 70% of all Americans are racist.

So, other than having political views, policy and a personality you don’t like, what are Trump’s crimes? If you can identify them, please note the ones your own people are not guilty of.

Maybe you don’t like his tone. Perhaps you don’t like the atmosphere that has developed since he started campaigning for president. Most Americans are sick and tired of it, but this suggests another question. Are Trump’s attacks unprovoked or are they reactionary?

Like the children’s taunt of “He did it first!” Who did it first?

Give me some stats here. Are Trump’s attacks 90% reactionary and defensive, or is only 10%?