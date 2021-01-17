COLUMN: Vaccine roll out is too slow

What in the world is going on in Iowa with the administration of the COVID vaccine? As of last Wednesday, the state had received close to 200,000 doses but had administered just over half that amount. Why not more? We are told the Iowa Department of Public Health will update its dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Really? What are they going to put on there? Another round of how many tests, infections, deaths, and cures? How about what diseases qualify one for early vaccination? The site is useless. Here’s a news flash for the IDPH: We have moved past those numbers. Most people are now concerned with the details of getting the doses out of cold storage and into arms.
Newspapers and TV stations report the most common question they get is, “When will I get the vaccination?” It’s interesting people call the media and not the government for information. Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conferences and tells us the statistics on deaths, test and infections but not when we’ll get vaccinated. She and the IDPH apparently treat the numbers as a sporting event seeing how high they go. Most Iowans are aware there is a health concern and what we can do to avoid it. We’ve heard plenty about that. Those who don’t want to believe it or wear a mask will never change their minds, at least not until they get a severe case. The rest of us now want to move past the warnings and get information about the vaccinations.
After spending tons of money on developing the vaccine in record time, the federal government has left the final step of the vaccinations — needles in arms – to the states. The result has been a hodge-podge of programs across the country with most being disorganized and poorly thought out. For example, many states have held back doses to be given as the follow up second shot to the first. Most Americans know the highest immunity occurs with two doses administered about a month apart. So we have this weird picture of people clamoring for inoculations, more people getting sick and dying while the doses to prevent further infections are hoarded away. Did our state officials not realize that manufacturers of the medication are turning out huge amounts of the vaccine every day? The pipeline was not empty after the original distribution. Lots more will be coming.
If the problem is finding qualified people to actually administer the doses, fix it. This is medical practice not rocket science. Paramedics are trained in giving shots as are other paraprofessionals. Many paramedics work shifts of long days while then having several days off. These are good, trained workers who would be more than willing to temporarily give up their off time to help with this health crisis. How about hospital administrators, who are many times health professionals? Is there anything more important they can do right now than vaccinate? I doubt it.
It’s time Iowa’s leaders get smarter about vaccinations. Right now, governing is more than a 9-5 job. We need to find creative ways to get these vaccinations done. What’s more important than that?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.