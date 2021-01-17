COLUMN: Vaccine roll out is too slow

What in the world is going on in Iowa with the administration of the COVID vaccine? As of last Wednesday, the state had received close to 200,000 doses but had administered just over half that amount. Why not more? We are told the Iowa Department of Public Health will update its dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Really? What are they going to put on there? Another round of how many tests, infections, deaths, and cures? How about what diseases qualify one for early vaccination? The site is useless. Here’s a news flash for the IDPH: We have moved past those numbers. Most people are now concerned with the details of getting the doses out of cold storage and into arms.

Newspapers and TV stations report the most common question they get is, “When will I get the vaccination?” It’s interesting people call the media and not the government for information. Gov. Kim Reynolds holds news conferences and tells us the statistics on deaths, test and infections but not when we’ll get vaccinated. She and the IDPH apparently treat the numbers as a sporting event seeing how high they go. Most Iowans are aware there is a health concern and what we can do to avoid it. We’ve heard plenty about that. Those who don’t want to believe it or wear a mask will never change their minds, at least not until they get a severe case. The rest of us now want to move past the warnings and get information about the vaccinations.