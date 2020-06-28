COLUMN: US lacking leadership at the top

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We have a leadership crisis.

The entire country is now being run by a group of feuding 14-year-olds.

Adults have nowhere to turn. The Democratic Party leadership comes across as a group of radicals who can’t muster the intellectual fortitude to find any Stalinist idea too extreme, and who at the same time have no other agenda except kowtowing to the mob and getting rid of President Trump.

The Republican Party is a disaster. Members act like they could not care less about what happens as long as it does not directly affect them.

They seem to want to gain an office so they can add something to their resume, get their picture on the wall, and retire as a multimillionaire.

The people running the Third Branch of government look mature, but even there we have a fundamental problem, which can be summed up with a question: Why are we so concerned about who gets to appoint a justice? With very few exceptions, major rulings now reflect the political leanings of the judge rather than the meaning of the law. If the liberal appointees to the court ever had an original idea, we would not know it from their rulings. Liberalism in, liberalism out — and in lock step.