COLUMN: US lacking leadership at the top

We have a leadership crisis.
The entire country is now being run by a group of feuding 14-year-olds.
Adults have nowhere to turn. The Democratic Party leadership comes across as a group of radicals who can’t muster the intellectual fortitude to find any Stalinist idea too extreme, and who at the same time have no other agenda except kowtowing to the mob and getting rid of President Trump.
The Republican Party is a disaster. Members act like they could not care less about what happens as long as it does not directly affect them.
They seem to want to gain an office so they can add something to their resume, get their picture on the wall, and retire as a multimillionaire.
The people running the Third Branch of government look mature, but even there we have a fundamental problem, which can be summed up with a question: Why are we so concerned about who gets to appoint a justice? With very few exceptions, major rulings now reflect the political leanings of the judge rather than the meaning of the law. If the liberal appointees to the court ever had an original idea, we would not know it from their rulings. Liberalism in, liberalism out — and in lock step.
The so-called “conservative” judges hold the line as long as the line runs through Manhattan and Washington. If the line turns through West Virginia and Kansas, they apparently could not care less.
When a court judgment becomes too illogical, the court simply rewrites the law, which recently prompted a senator from Arkansas (Tom Cotton) to suggest that a justice who “believes his political judgment is so exquisite” should resign so he could run for office.
Then there is the executive branch.
It appears now that we may be allowed to vote for Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
It is difficult to describe how bad this is. There is probably no one in the country who could not beat Biden in an election, except for Trump.
All any Republican candidate would have to do to be elected is constantly rerun videos of the mob pulling down statues and Nancy Pelosi kneeling. It would not even be necessary to show Biden staring off into space. The Republicans would probably take at least 40 states.
Besides that, who are we actually voting for if we vote for Biden?
Evidently, his vice president. But this creates a problem as well.
The Democrats are so exclusive and so into gender discrimination that we will only be allowed to vote for a Biden replacement who has the correct gender and race.
On the other hand, there is probably no one in America who couldn’t beat Trump this cycle except Biden.
Then there is the media. If Biden wins, they will have to agree with everything he and his replacement say or do. That would be a bummer for ratings. Four more years of Trump could keep their talking heads pumped up, bringing in the audience and maintaining their influence.
That would allow them to keep the faith and still look like 14-year-olds.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
