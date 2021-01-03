COLUMN: Unfree money for all

The politicians in Washington are playing a very dangerous game. They are either incredibly stupid, almost unimaginably corrupt, or both.
The current COVID-19 bill is just one example.
The bill reportedly has 5,593 pages. Politicians were only given hours to read it. As one source put it, millions for pork, peanuts for you. But it does have some “free” stuff for a lot of voters, and as some observers have commented, you can’t fight free stuff.
If you had any doubt of how corrupt our leaders have become, this bill provides ample evidence. Even a poor lawyer could write a law giving Americans $600 or $2,000 in maybe three pages. The same mediocre lawyer could add relief to small businesses for maybe 20 more pages. So, what are the other 5,570 pages for?
Many of these thousands of pages make sure politicians have lots of money for their next election, and/or become very rich after they retire. For example, the Democrats refused to add legal protection for businesses, schools, or hospitals for COVID-19 lawsuits, another lawyer full-employment law.
They added $4 billion to help bail out New York’s mass-transit systems. $15 billion, not for small business, but for live entertainment venues such as Broadway.
Money for new museums on the National Mall focusing on Latinos and women.
Hundreds of millions for other countries, including “gender programs” for Pakistani women. This is basically missionary money for progressives to preach the gospel of proper thought to the heathen.
Meanwhile, the government, which has no money, is promising “free” money for everyone. Where is this money coming from? Don’t ask, don’t think about. Your kids will pay for it, along with all your retirement assets, and if that isn’t enough, then … well, don’t think about it.
To put the cost of all this into personal perspective, assume you have a yearly income of $50,000. Assume further that your income is equivalent to the GNP of the USA. Here are the actual numbers, if this person acted like our current government.
Your immediate debt is 28% higher than your income, or $64,000. Of course, someone wants the money. You have future liabilities of $305,000. For some reason, you only have $9,300 in liquid assets.
However, you might be able to get your kids to float the immediate debt. Of course, you have no money to repay them. Down the line, you will just declare bankruptcy.
Nevertheless, you bought a shiny CARES act for $5,100 and now you are thinking of spending another $2,800 to fix what your first spending spree failed to cover.
At the same time, you have prohibited your own children from working this year. Your neighbors would have to be fools to loan you any more money.
Of course, these numbers for the government are actually in trillions. The current debt is $27.6 trillion. To put this into perspective, the U.S. has one of the largest coal reserves in the world. It has been estimated that this bounty is worth $7.8 trillion.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.