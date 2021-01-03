COLUMN: Unfree money for all

Hundreds of millions for other countries, including “gender programs” for Pakistani women. This is basically missionary money for progressives to preach the gospel of proper thought to the heathen.

Meanwhile, the government, which has no money, is promising “free” money for everyone. Where is this money coming from? Don’t ask, don’t think about. Your kids will pay for it, along with all your retirement assets, and if that isn’t enough, then … well, don’t think about it.

To put the cost of all this into personal perspective, assume you have a yearly income of $50,000. Assume further that your income is equivalent to the GNP of the USA. Here are the actual numbers, if this person acted like our current government.

Your immediate debt is 28% higher than your income, or $64,000. Of course, someone wants the money. You have future liabilities of $305,000. For some reason, you only have $9,300 in liquid assets.

However, you might be able to get your kids to float the immediate debt. Of course, you have no money to repay them. Down the line, you will just declare bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, you bought a shiny CARES act for $5,100 and now you are thinking of spending another $2,800 to fix what your first spending spree failed to cover.