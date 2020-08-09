COLUMN: Under the big top with Biden

Right here is the man who stood up to the Ukrainians. The man who was not afraid to oppose the thugs who dared investigate the company that employed his son. Would Trump have held up $1 billion in U.S. loans for so good a cause?

Yes, right here, at center circle is the ultimate white man. At only 78, he will be the youngest in-heart president the nation has ever had. Unlike Trump, who is an old, white man, our anti-Trump is young in heart, if not in mind and body.

Here, in our ring today is the man, unlike Barack Obama, who will not select an old white guy for his vice president.

Right here is the man who dared to use the N-word to fight off people who used the N-word. Who dared, much like Caption Kirk, to go where no one has gone before to fight off discrimination and bigotry.

Yes, right here, the man who will never be accused of inappropriate behavior around the fair sex. The man who will never be said to lack tact. The man who will never be shown saying something confusing or contradictory.

The man who will never be portrayed negatively by an adoring press.

The man who, after so many have failed, is the true anti-Trump.