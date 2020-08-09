COLUMN: Under the big top with Biden

Under the big top, the ring master builds up enthusiasm for the 2020 Democratic election campaign circus.
Ladies and gentleman, welcome to our big, big second act! But first, give it up for our first act. Right here in center ring, you saw the primary candidates. Never, never in history has a show opened with such diversity.
It included six women, two African Americans, three Asian Americans, a Latino and a gay man. We had every possible combination. We had people of multiple genders, of multiple races, and of multiple origins. Never before have so many been offered a choice from among so many.
But, you our audience, you the ultimate judges, found them lacking.
None of them were the anti-Trump you were seeking. None of them were judged able to subdue the giant ogre we will cage.
And now — right in the center circle, under the big top, we present the true anti-Trump! The man who said he would be a senator and president of the U.S. before he even had a real job. The man who has spent the last 47 years as a high-ranking elected official in Washington, D.C.
The man who knows his way around.
Yes, right here, the ultimate insider. The man from humble beginnings, only a few steps up from a log cabin, who made sure his own children and brother were never deprived.
Right here is the man who stood up to the Ukrainians. The man who was not afraid to oppose the thugs who dared investigate the company that employed his son. Would Trump have held up $1 billion in U.S. loans for so good a cause?
Yes, right here, at center circle is the ultimate white man. At only 78, he will be the youngest in-heart president the nation has ever had. Unlike Trump, who is an old, white man, our anti-Trump is young in heart, if not in mind and body.
Here, in our ring today is the man, unlike Barack Obama, who will not select an old white guy for his vice president.
Right here is the man who dared to use the N-word to fight off people who used the N-word. Who dared, much like Caption Kirk, to go where no one has gone before to fight off discrimination and bigotry.
Yes, right here, the man who will never be accused of inappropriate behavior around the fair sex. The man who will never be said to lack tact. The man who will never be shown saying something confusing or contradictory.
The man who will never be portrayed negatively by an adoring press.
The man who, after so many have failed, is the true anti-Trump.
That man from the great, great state of Delaware — Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Aside to the ring master’s manager, “Where is he? Get him out here. What do you mean, he wondered off?”
Wait for it! Wait for it!
Yes, here he is, that man from the great, great state of Delaware ...
Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Biden steps into the center ring under the spotlight. Thunderous applause.
Dennis Clayson is a retired marketing professor at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the University of Northern Iowa.
