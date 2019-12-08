Two incidents occurred recently which showed how blatantly dishonest and shameless the national media has become.
That they expect these tactics to be successful illustrates without doubt what they think of their audience. We are imbeciles, stupid, unable to put two thoughts together, and obviously unable to understand anything more than a direct simple statement.
The first case involved Michael Bloomberg, who has evidently decided that if Donald Trump could use being rich and being from New York to become president, maybe he could as well. Immediately, the politicized media went looking for anything that would blacken his image. Did he ever put a dog on the roof of his car? Has his wife actually ridden a horse? No, but he did say something about “the poor” that wasn’t exactly (and even the word “exact” is not exact enough to describe this orthodoxy) politically correct.
Bloomberg, like the other Democratic candidates, wants a nanny state (as long as they are the nannies), so he advocated a tax on sodas. He opined, “Some people say, well, taxes are regressive. But in this case, yes they are. That’s the good thing about them because the problem is in people that don’t have a lot of money. And so, higher taxes should have a bigger impact on their behavior and how they deal with themselves.”
There isn’t a reporter in the country with an IQ higher than room temperature who not only agreed with Bloomberg, but who also knows what he said was dead-on accurate.
How did they report it? Rich billionaire wants to tax the poor.
In other words, they were fundamentally dishonest.
You have free articles remaining.
The prize, however, doesn’t go to Bloomberg, but to the press response to Tucker Carlson. Carlson did an editorial that was clear and accurate. His premise was that Trump’s opponents really did not have a problem with Trump’s lies; after all, all politicians lie. Their problem was when he told the truth. Carlson stated the obvious, that Trump does lie and that he is a compulsive BS’er, and everyone knows it. Trump’s support comes when he tells the truth, and it is the truth with which his opponents have the most trouble. He then gave several examples to demonstrate his thesis.
Carlson was outlining a hypothesis with broad implications for Trump’s popularity and why, if his opponents don’t change, they might lose another election.
Did the media respond to his ideas? Do pigs fly?
They would never say anything that honest about the people they support, and their response to Carlson shows why.
Instead they ran headlines without content: “Tucker Carlson Calls Trump A ‘Full-Blown BS Artist’ And Admits He’s A Liar.”
This is blatant hypocrisy. Assuming that the people in the media can actually read, they knew exactly what Carlson’s point was. Instead of entering a debate, they assumed their audiences were inferior to themselves, selected several words out of hundreds, and rather than engage in a debate ran with an opportunity to advance a dishonest narrative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.