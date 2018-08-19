As school starts again, two ideas are humbly presented that would transform modern education.
1. Students must pass comprehensive exams to graduate.
Currently, students enroll in a sequence of classes. If they “pass” these classes, they graduate. That’s it. Irrespective of the carefully crafted image created by institutions, and professors’ egos, there is no requirement that students know anything from these classes to graduate. Consequently, students (who are not unintelligent and quite pragmatic) consider many classes as nothing more than a box that has to be checked off. Many will tell you they had no interest in the class, or that they took the section with the “easy A.”
Research has shown many students graduate knowing close to nothing. In fact, students are not required to know anything. They are required to get out of a class without failing it in a system that considers a B+ to be an average grade.
The current system also encourages instructors to make their classes easy and entertaining rather than substantive. Research has shown student evaluation of teaching, used consistently to reward or punish instructors, has no relationship to actual learning.
Research has also found evaluations do become related to learning if the class prepares the student to take an external class or exam necessary for the student to reach a self-selected goal.
Learning in a comprehensive exam system becomes the responsibility of the student rather than the instructor. Instead of navigating through a complex bureaucratic maze to get a degree, the student would have the freedom to prepare to take the exams any way they wish. The role of mentoring and the importance of tutors would once again become an integral part of the university experience.
2. No non-teaching employee of an educational system could have a salary higher than the median salary of all teachers in the system.
This would do more to reform modern education from kindergarten to graduate school than almost anything else that could be done.
We have bought into a number of questionable assumptions. Education is provided by teachers, not by systems. To the majority of educational bureaucrats, that statement is incomprehensible. To them, education is a system that must be administrated by administrators, all of whom should be paid more and given more support than those who actually teach. Why? They will give several reasons, none of which hold up to careful scrutiny.
In fact, the more a person actually teaches, the less they make. This rule holds from the top to the bottom, from kindergarten to graduate schools.
If administrators could only be paid the median salary, a profound shift would take place almost overnight. The only way an educational bureaucrat could get a raise is if she or he increased the salaries of the faculty. Or, if administrators are so good they could go back to teaching and make more than the median-paid teacher.
Want educational reform? Institute these two small changes.
