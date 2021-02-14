COLUMN: Tu quoque or not tu quoque?

That comment certainly isn’t the official statement from the Republican Party, but the sentiment is echoed in right wing media. “Is the fake news going to be as rough on Biden as it was on Trump?” is another such false equivalence. I responded to the latter question: “Is Biden going to send out late night tweets bragging about his ratings and denigrate as a ‘loser’ anyone who questions him?”

These comparisons are not only false, but dangerous. False equivalences create false deductions. The mob of angry Trump supporters was the result of ceaseless false information about everything from election results to Democratic human trafficking rings, space lasers funded by wealthy Jewish families, and the heinous accusations that the Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Las Vegas tragedies were staged by Democrats to create more gun laws. Not to mention the conspiracy theory promoted by Marjorie Taylor Greene that 9-11 was faked. She has walked back her devotion to QAnon in the face of criticism, but she continues to fan extreme rhetoric by calling those who censured her “morons.” She says she represents her constituents (which is even more frightening).

The Capitol riot resulted in five deaths and the humiliating besmirchment of the operating principles of our republic. That was the real news from the election protest.