COLUMN: Tu quoque or not tu quoque?

Last year violence erupted from outrage over the death of George Floyd. It was a clear case of excessive force leading to a man’s death and evidence of policy that targets Black Americans. Before Floyd (which was before Breonna Taylor) there was Ronell Foster, Willie McCoy, Jordan Edwards, Nathaniel Pickett and the list goes on of unarmed Black Americans whose arrests led to their death. The cause for attention and protest should not be a surprise to anyone.
When protest turns to violence, however, judgment becomes unhinged. There is no justification for looting, destruction of property, and certainly violence to human beings, but we must be careful to separate such actions from the cause itself.
For the most part this debate follows party lines. Democrats, sympathetic to the cause of social justice, have supported the protests. Not the violence, but the protests. Republicans have chastised Democrats for allegedly promoting violence, and Republican talking points have denied the severity of systematic racism.
Now that we have seen predominately white Donald Trump supporters storm our Capitol to overturn the electoral count confirming Joe Biden as president, a fallacy argument has become the rallying cry of many Republicans. It’s called tu quoque (Latin for “you also”) and is more commonly known as “whataboutism.” It’s an attempt to discredit an opponent by charging them with double standards. On my Facebook page was the following: “Democrats think it’s okay to break windows with Black Lives Matter but they criticize angry Americans for entering the Capital (sic) and breaking a few things.”
That comment certainly isn’t the official statement from the Republican Party, but the sentiment is echoed in right wing media. “Is the fake news going to be as rough on Biden as it was on Trump?” is another such false equivalence. I responded to the latter question: “Is Biden going to send out late night tweets bragging about his ratings and denigrate as a ‘loser’ anyone who questions him?”
These comparisons are not only false, but dangerous. False equivalences create false deductions. The mob of angry Trump supporters was the result of ceaseless false information about everything from election results to Democratic human trafficking rings, space lasers funded by wealthy Jewish families, and the heinous accusations that the Sandy Hook, Parkland, and Las Vegas tragedies were staged by Democrats to create more gun laws. Not to mention the conspiracy theory promoted by Marjorie Taylor Greene that 9-11 was faked. She has walked back her devotion to QAnon in the face of criticism, but she continues to fan extreme rhetoric by calling those who censured her “morons.” She says she represents her constituents (which is even more frightening).
The Capitol riot resulted in five deaths and the humiliating besmirchment of the operating principles of our republic. That was the real news from the election protest.
“What about the mistakes you made?” does not absolve your own. It’s no different from the playground refrain: “I’m rubber and you’re glue, what bounces off of me sticks to you.” I’d say adults are behaving like children but I don’t think that’s fair to children.