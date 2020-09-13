COLUMN: Trump takes aim at Social Security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is Social Security in Donald Trump’s cross hairs? As one of millions of retirees who relies in part on the monthly check to get by, the prospect is frightening. Yet, the signs are there.

Trump recently signed an executive order deferring Social Security taxes for most workers to the end of the year. He claimed it was done to help workers and stimulate the economy. But unlike every other tax break or stimulus he has given you hardly heard a thing about it. Usually he tweets how great he is for America. Yet on this he has been strangely low key. No flashy press conference, no Oval Office interview. I think it may be because he has another goal in mind, and that is significantly altering Social Security, and he can’t say that. While his order simply defers the tax, meaning workers would eventually have to pay it back, with another executive order he can say they never have to.