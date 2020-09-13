COLUMN: Trump takes aim at Social Security

Is Social Security in Donald Trump’s cross hairs? As one of millions of retirees who relies in part on the monthly check to get by, the prospect is frightening. Yet, the signs are there.
Trump recently signed an executive order deferring Social Security taxes for most workers to the end of the year. He claimed it was done to help workers and stimulate the economy. But unlike every other tax break or stimulus he has given you hardly heard a thing about it. Usually he tweets how great he is for America. Yet on this he has been strangely low key. No flashy press conference, no Oval Office interview. I think it may be because he has another goal in mind, and that is significantly altering Social Security, and he can’t say that. While his order simply defers the tax, meaning workers would eventually have to pay it back, with another executive order he can say they never have to.
The problem is our monthly checks rely on those Social Security taxes. Without that, Social Security will be broke in two to three years. The law prohibits Social Security from borrowing money and going onto debt. It is supposed to be roughly self-funding. If Trump is re-elected, he can continue to defer those taxes every year, and that could conceivably end Social Security as we know it. No money coming in, no money going out. Admittedly, in order to make those executive orders he needs to make disaster declarations, but remember the Supreme Court has ruled he has “broad discretion” on making those declarations. And if he does this, there is no way spineless Senate Republicans would resist him. What he wants, they give.
Why would he do this? Trump has historically disliked Social Security. According to Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, as long ago as 2000 Trump referred to Social Security as "a Ponzi scheme," a criminal ploy to defraud. So he was saying our monthly checks are part of a criminal scheme?
Even before he announced his candidacy in 2016, Trump was a proponent of privatizing Social Security. However, the overwhelming majority of those who study it agree privatizing is a bad idea. Britannica’s site -- ProCon.org -- has laid out the case for and against privatizing, and it’s clearly a bad idea. Yet, Trump has said destroying Social Security by privatizing it “would be good for all of us.”
As recently as January, he was asked, “if entitlements would ever be on your plate?” Of course in Washington, the biggest entitlement is Social Security. His answer? “At some point they will be.” Doesn’t sound like a man who supports Social Security, does it?
If re-elected, he no longer has to worry about another election. He doesn’t need his base, which has a lot of seniors. There’s nothing else they can do for him. Trump likes to say, “Try it. What do you have to lose?” Our monthly benefits may be the answer to that question. Any senior who votes for Trump may be risking a huge future change in Social Security. Is that a chance to take?
Fred Abraham is professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not reflect those of the university.
