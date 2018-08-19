One of the many troubling things about Donald Trump is his penchant for name-calling. He seems to have this need to create belittling monikers for anyone who disagrees with him or he does not like. Crooked Hillary, Pocahontas, Rocket Man, Crazy Joe, Mr. Magoo and Sour Lemon, to name just a very few.
He seems to think this bad playground behavior is cute, and he is certain he is demonstrating how clever and witty he can be. I’m not quite sure why he feels the need to behave like this, but he certainly gets a lot of satisfaction from these childish actions.
I find this demeaning to the office of the presidency. Insulting name-calling is not what I consider appropriate for our nation’s leader. In most cases the names he selects are based on something mostly untrue or alleged about the person. “Little” Marco Rubio is short, but so what? Does that have anything to do with his ability? Of course not, but perhaps Trump does this as a way of controlling his enemies, or even worse, because he is really a mean-spirited person.
We’ve all heard the old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never harm me.” Unfortunately, that’s not true. Names are hurtful as we all know. And Trump knows it too. Our schools work hard to teach students put-downs are inappropriate. I wonder if Trump’s teachers tried to teach him that. And don’t confuse his actions with the banter that goes on between friends. Teasing in a pleasant way is not what Trump does. He goes after people to hurt, not to tease.
Let’s be clear about something. Almost all of us have been taught by our parents, schools and religious leaders to be nice to people, and that even applies to those we don’t like or agree with. We have been taught to keep under control the dark side we all have, and that is one of the marks of a civilized and civil society. We define politeness and decency as desirable aspirations. Perhaps even more disturbing is that Trump’s red-meat base loves and admires him for his disparaging actions. Surely these people were taught this is not acceptable. Just because they love his politics, that certainly doesn’t mean they have to agree with his conduct, but they apparently do. The clips I have seen of his numerous recent campaign rallies shows the greatest responses are for his most nasty comments. Have these people always had there own nastiness hidden and are now feeling free to demonstrate it? Or, have they actually changed, reasoning if the president can do it, it must be okay?
You may agree with Trump’s politics, but please don’t approve of his arrogant meanness. He represents a huge step backward from what we have historically accepted and believed in as good deportment. The reality is Trump will not be around forever. I hope what we are seeing is something brief and anomalous. But if it represents a change in our shared values of the kind of society we want, that would be sad.
