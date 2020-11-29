COLUMN: Trump fails in his quest to eviscerate democracy

In Bob Woodward’s “Rage,” presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner advised reading four texts “to understand (Donald) Trump.” He was surprisingly candid in his selections.
Kushner recommended a 2018 column by Peggy Noonan, the conservative Wall Street Journal columnist who wrote, “(Trump’s) crazy … and it’s kind of working.”
Calling him a “circus act,” “a living insult,” displaying “epic instability, mismanagement and confusion,” she added Trump has “an unhinged or not-fully-hinged quality that feels like screwball tragedy.”
Kushner recommended Chris Whipple’s book, “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every President” (Trump, Whipple wrote, “clearly had no idea how to govern”) and “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams’ “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter.”
Trump, he maintained, embodied “Alice in Wonderland’s” Cheshire Cat: “If you don’t know where you’re going, any path will get you there.”
My reading of “Alice in Wonderland” has Trump as the Queen of Hearts, just substitute “Off with their heads” to “You’re fired!” Likewise, the QOH is substance averse, issuing sentences before the jury reaches a verdict.
I liken the mainstream media to the Cheshire Cat’s “guiding spirit” and “clearheaded logic.” The Cheshire Cat also deemed the Hatter and March Hare “mad” at their Tea Party. (A mad Tea Party? How prescient!)
Madness has engulfed Trump’s “Elite Strike Force” of lawyers trying to overturn the election with laughable allegations of widespread fraud conspiracies.
Once down the rabbit hole, the ESF exhibited bonkers-level incompetence.
While contending “a significant probability that election results have been manipulated within the Dominion/Premier (voting) system in Michigan,” the EFS mistakenly cited 19 Minnesota precincts.
In Pennsylvania, Mad Hatter Rudy Giuliani lauded a scene from “My Cousin Vinny” about the inability to closely examine ballots. (“Alice” referenced real hatmakers going mad from mercury poisoning in the manufacturing process. Giuliani’s affliction may be related to melting hair dye.)
U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann, a conservative, countered with “Frankenstein’s Monster,” calling Giuliani’s case “haphazardly stitched together.”
Rather than “compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, this court has been presented with strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations ... unsupported by evidence,” he wrote.
ESF attorney Sidney Powell elevated the absurdity with an unfounded claim of “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections.”
In Arizona, a stream of ESF star witnesses embarrassingly admitted no knowledge of fraud.
The madness was contagious.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, tweeted, “Another example of why it is prudent to let the process run its course: Thousands of Uncounted Votes Found a Week After Election in Puerto Rico.”
Memo to Cornyn: Puerto Rico doesn’t vote for president.
Meanwhile, like Wonderland’s “fearful” playing-card gardeners, “Two,” “Five” and “Seven,” quaking before the tyrannical QOH, equally spineless Republican officials (Mitt Romney aside) remained mum amid Trump’s quest to eviscerate democracy.
Saul Shapiro is the retired editor of The Courier, living in Cedar Falls.
