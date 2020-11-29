COLUMN: Trump fails in his quest to eviscerate democracy

In Bob Woodward’s “Rage,” presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner advised reading four texts “to understand (Donald) Trump.” He was surprisingly candid in his selections.

Kushner recommended a 2018 column by Peggy Noonan, the conservative Wall Street Journal columnist who wrote, “(Trump’s) crazy … and it’s kind of working.”

Calling him a “circus act,” “a living insult,” displaying “epic instability, mismanagement and confusion,” she added Trump has “an unhinged or not-fully-hinged quality that feels like screwball tragedy.”

Kushner recommended Chris Whipple’s book, “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every President” (Trump, Whipple wrote, “clearly had no idea how to govern”) and “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams’ “Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don’t Matter.”

Trump, he maintained, embodied “Alice in Wonderland’s” Cheshire Cat: “If you don’t know where you’re going, any path will get you there.”

My reading of “Alice in Wonderland” has Trump as the Queen of Hearts, just substitute “Off with their heads” to “You’re fired!” Likewise, the QOH is substance averse, issuing sentences before the jury reaches a verdict.